ETV Bharat / state

Hyderabad Police Flag Misuse Of Medical Visas In Drug Cases; Over 10 Pakistanis Identified

Hyderabad: Foreign nationals entering India on medical visas for treatment are allegedly being drawn into criminal networks, including drug trafficking, according to police investigations in Hyderabad.

Police officials said a significant number of people arrested in drug-related cases had entered India on medical visas. Investigations have also found cases where foreign nationals allegedly left for other cities without completing their treatment, while some were reportedly brought in through middlemen and obtained fake Aadhaar cards.

Intelligence agencies have recently identified more than 10 Pakistani nationals who entered India on short- or long-term visas and allegedly continued to stay after the expiry of their visas and passports. Their details have been shared with senior police officials, according to the source.

A senior police official said drug trafficking networks were exploiting the system by targeting foreign nationals who entered India for medical treatment and recruiting them as agents for the supply and distribution of narcotics.

"Many of those who arrive for medical treatment relocate to other cities after the stipulated period expires. They change their phone numbers and addresses to evade the police and hospital authorities while moving around,” the official said.

According to the official, such networks operate across cities including Bengaluru, Pune, Mumbai and Hyderabad. The official also said Nigerian nationals have frequently emerged as alleged masterminds in synthetic drug cases detected in Hyderabad.

In one case, a woman from Ghana arrived in Hyderabad on a medical visa around eight years ago and underwent treatment at a private hospital for only a day. Police said she later travelled across five or six states under an assumed identity and became involved in in prostitution and the drug trade.