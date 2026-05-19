Hyderabad Police Deploy AI-Powered 'SOCEYE' To Track Hate Content And Prevent Crime
Apart from tracking inflammatory content, the platform also monitors issues related to drug trafficking, cyberbullying, stalking, child sexual abuse content, and women's safety.
Published : May 19, 2026 at 2:47 PM IST
Hyderabad: In a major technological leap to strengthen urban security, the Hyderabad City Police has introduced an Artificial Intelligence-driven surveillance platform named "Social Media Observation and Cyber Intelligence" (SOCEYE). This newly launched system is designed to identify those anti-social elements indulging in spreading hate speech, misinformation, and provocative content on various social media platforms.
The initiative, unveiled by the City Police IT (Information Technology) wing, is aimed at preventing hate crimes and maintain law and order. This is yet another step forward using this AI-powered platform to prevent hate crime by the police who have adopted advanced technologies during VIP visits, festivals, and major public events.
According to Hyderabad Commissioner of Police (CP) V C Sajjanar, "SOCEYE integrates information from multiple sources, including Dial 100 calls, field intelligence reports, and major incident data, into a single intelligent dashboard. This enables officers on the ground to obtain real-time situational awareness and respond more effectively to emerging threats."
Tracking Criminal Networks
Officials stated that SOCEYE is equipped with advanced analytical tools capable of identifying repeat offenders and tracing networks responsible for amplifying controversial content online. By studying digital patterns and interactions, the system can uncover coordinated attempts to spread misinformation or provoke unrest. The platform also incorporates Social Media Intelligence (SOCMINT) and Open Source Intelligence (OSINT) methodologies, both of which have become increasingly important in modern cybercrime investigations.
Early Success During Pilot Run
Police officials revealed that the system had already delivered impressive results during its pilot phase earlier this year. During tensions near Purana Pul crossroads, SOCEYE reportedly detected and facilitated the removal of 85 hate-related posts that were circulating online. In another sensitive religious dispute at Gudimalkapur, the system identified 126 objectionable posts before the situation escalated further.
Apart from tracking inflammatory content, the platform also monitors issues related to drug trafficking, cyberbullying, stalking, child sexual abuse content, and women’s safety. One of its key features is the ability to categorise the severity of online threats and automatically report objectionable posts to social media companies for removal.
Public Complaint Monitoring
Another notable feature of the system is its grievance-monitoring mechanism. Complaints raised by citizens on social media regarding civic or public safety issues are assigned unique tracking numbers, enabling authorities to monitor them until resolution.
An "Event-Based Monitoring" system has also been integrated to track protests, rallies, and processions across the city. By monitoring specific keywords and online discussions, police can anticipate potential flashpoints and respond proactively.
Sajjanar said, "The AI-based system would significantly reduce the burden on the police force while improving crime prevention capabilities." He noted that SOCEYE represents a transformative step toward maintaining peace and ensuring public safety in Hyderabad.