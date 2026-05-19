ETV Bharat / state

Hyderabad Police Deploy AI-Powered 'SOCEYE' To Track Hate Content And Prevent Crime

Hyderabad: In a major technological leap to strengthen urban security, the Hyderabad City Police has introduced an Artificial Intelligence-driven surveillance platform named "Social Media Observation and Cyber Intelligence" (SOCEYE). This newly launched system is designed to identify those anti-social elements indulging in spreading hate speech, misinformation, and provocative content on various social media platforms.

The initiative, unveiled by the City Police IT (Information Technology) wing, is aimed at preventing hate crimes and maintain law and order. This is yet another step forward using this AI-powered platform to prevent hate crime by the police who have adopted advanced technologies during VIP visits, festivals, and major public events.

According to Hyderabad Commissioner of Police (CP) V C Sajjanar, "SOCEYE integrates information from multiple sources, including Dial 100 calls, field intelligence reports, and major incident data, into a single intelligent dashboard. This enables officers on the ground to obtain real-time situational awareness and respond more effectively to emerging threats."

Tracking Criminal Networks

Officials stated that SOCEYE is equipped with advanced analytical tools capable of identifying repeat offenders and tracing networks responsible for amplifying controversial content online. By studying digital patterns and interactions, the system can uncover coordinated attempts to spread misinformation or provoke unrest. The platform also incorporates Social Media Intelligence (SOCMINT) and Open Source Intelligence (OSINT) methodologies, both of which have become increasingly important in modern cybercrime investigations.

Early Success During Pilot Run