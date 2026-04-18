ETV Bharat / state

Hyderabad Police Crack Down On Tobacco Sales Near Schools

Hyderabad: Hyderabad police on Saturday conducted a special drive across the city against pan shops selling tobacco products within 100 yards of educational institutions, in violation of the law.

As part of the drive, christened “Operation Safe School,” raids were conducted on 558 pan shops located near 500 educational institutions, with the participation of 5,000 personnel, including officers from the Hyderabad Narcotics Enforcement Wing (H-NEW), as well as officials from the revenue and other government departments.

“The main issue is that shop owners are selling tobacco products within 100 yards of educational institutions. Under the COTPA (Cigarettes and Other Tobacco Products Act) and the JJ (Juvenile Justice) Act, no tobacco products should be sold within this distance,” Police Commissioner V C Sajjanar told reporters.

The H-NEW and other police wings have, over the past week, documented instances of children using cigarettes, pan masala, and other tobacco products, he said, adding that videos would soon be released to the media.