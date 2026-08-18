Hyderabad Police Bust Gang Using Youths As Carriers Of Hash Oil Worth Rs 1.5 Crore
Malkajgiri police commissioner B Sumathi said 12 packets of the contraband were strapped around the legs and torsos of four boys for transport to Bengaluru.
Published : August 18, 2026 at 4:00 PM IST
Hyderabad: The LB Nagar Special Operations Team (SOT) of Hyderabad police busted a sophisticated gang that was luring tribal boys and youths with the promise of money to transport hash oil (cannabis oil) worth Rs 1.5 crore, Malkajgiri police commissioner B Sumathi said.
She said Gemmelli Srinu from Kothapalem in G Madugula Mandal under Andhra Pradesh's Alluri Sitarama Raju district would purchase hash oil from Krishna in Chintapalli and sell it to a drug peddler, Sijo, in Bengaluru.
Sijo enticed the couple with the promise of a Rs 10 lakh commission if they transported hash oil worth Rs 1.5 crore. To carry out the task, they recruited four individuals — Chikkudu Saran from Rolugunta (Madgula Mandal), Pangi Jagadeesh from Burelapanu, and two minors — as carriers, the commissioner said.
She said hash oil was packed into 12 packets of one kilogram each, which were strapped around the legs and torsos of the carriers. Accompanied by the couple, the group departed from Andhra Pradesh on a private bus on Sunday evening and reached Hyderabad the next morning.
Acting on a tip-off, a team led by LB Nagar SOT Inspector Pratap intercepted the bus at Chintalkunta and searched the human carriers. Upon the discovery of the contraband, the individuals were apprehended.
According to Sumathi, Srinu and his wife, KB Nibia (alias Ammu), live in Bengaluru. While Srinu works in the realty sector, Nibia is an IT employee. Srinu has a history of resorting to illegal means for money and had previously been caught by the police in AP twice for transporting cannabis. After his release from jail, he relocated to Bengaluru.
Another woman, Nibia, would lure tribal youths and minors from various parts of Alluri Sitarama Raju with the promise of money and persuade them to transport the contraband to Bengaluru.
"Packets of hash oil were strapped around their legs and stomachs, and they were made to wear loose-fitting clothing. They managed to evade detection because police checks typically focused on inspecting luggage or goods rather than the bodies," Sumathi said, adding that Srinu and Nibia were also taken into custody.
Also Read