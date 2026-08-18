ETV Bharat / state

Hyderabad Police Bust Gang Using Youths As Carriers Of Hash Oil Worth Rs 1.5 Crore

Packets of hash oil strapped around the bodies of the youth. ( ETV Bharat )

Hyderabad: The LB Nagar Special Operations Team (SOT) of Hyderabad police busted a sophisticated gang that was luring tribal boys and youths with the promise of money to transport hash oil (cannabis oil) worth Rs 1.5 crore, Malkajgiri police commissioner B Sumathi said.

She said Gemmelli Srinu from Kothapalem in G Madugula Mandal under Andhra Pradesh's Alluri Sitarama Raju district would purchase hash oil from Krishna in Chintapalli and sell it to a drug peddler, Sijo, in Bengaluru.

Sijo enticed the couple with the promise of a Rs 10 lakh commission if they transported hash oil worth Rs 1.5 crore. To carry out the task, they recruited four individuals — Chikkudu Saran from Rolugunta (Madgula Mandal), Pangi Jagadeesh from Burelapanu, and two minors — as carriers, the commissioner said.

She said hash oil was packed into 12 packets of one kilogram each, which were strapped around the legs and torsos of the carriers. Accompanied by the couple, the group departed from Andhra Pradesh on a private bus on Sunday evening and reached Hyderabad the next morning.