ETV Bharat / state

Fake Silver Foils Used In Bakeries, Paan Shops, Sweets; Hyderabad Police Bust 4 Waraq Units

Hyderabad Police Commissioner Mahesh Muralidhar Bhagwat addressing a press conference ( ETV Bharat )

Hyderabad: The Hyderabad Police on Tuesday busted four illegal manufacturing units involved in producing and selling aluminium foils and flakes disguised as edible silver waraqs, seizing substantial quantities of counterfeit stock, raw materials and machinery.

Announcing this at a press conference, Hyderabad Police Commissioner Mahesh Muralidhar Bhagwat said that following information regarding the illegal manufacture and sale of fake edible silver waraqs, the Commissioner’s Task Force and the local police personnel, conducted a special drive against illegal manufacturing activities at various waraq manufacturing units in and around Charminar and Falaknuma areas.

Four cases were registered against the units for allegedly manufacturing and selling fake edible silver waraqs and silver flakes in violation of food safety standards. The units and their owners are Ittehad Waraq Shop owned by Mohammed Akber(45), UTC Silver Leafs owned by Mohammed Wali Uddin (62), M.A. Metro Waraq Shop owned by Mohammed Shareef (60) and Tara Unit owned by Mohammed Jaleel Khan (47). Following the raids, criminal cases were registered against the fake silver manufacturing units under various sections of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) at Charminar, Hussainialam, Mogalpura and Falaknuma police stations. During the operation, police seized substantial quantities of counterfeit stock, raw materials, and machinery. The seized items comprise 49 bundles of fake silver leaves and eight bundles of fake silver flakes packed in 10 cartons each, weighing 10 kg. Police also confiscated 1 kg of fake silver-coated sugar balls, 30 jars of Qiwam each weighing 500 grams, 3 tubs of Qiwam weighing around 30 kg, 20 Qiwam bottles each weighing 500 grams, 50 kg of tobacco, 1 kg of talcum powder and 50 bottles of flavoured paan chutneys. In addition, manufacturing equipment, including 1 mixer grinder, 1 long mixer, 1 packing machine, 1 weighing machine, 1 empty Indian domestic gas cylinder, 1 gas stove, and 1 cooking utensil were also seized from the premises.