Fake Silver Foils Used In Bakeries, Paan Shops, Sweets; Hyderabad Police Bust 4 Waraq Units
Aluminium foils disguised as silver waraqs were being used in 'Kaju Katlis', 'Kaju Rolls', 'Cham Cham', and sweet 'paans', and aluminium-coated sugar balls in cakes.
Published : November 17, 2026 at 6:43 PM IST
Hyderabad: The Hyderabad Police on Tuesday busted four illegal manufacturing units involved in producing and selling aluminium foils and flakes disguised as edible silver waraqs, seizing substantial quantities of counterfeit stock, raw materials and machinery.
Announcing this at a press conference, Hyderabad Police Commissioner Mahesh Muralidhar Bhagwat said that following information regarding the illegal manufacture and sale of fake edible silver waraqs, the Commissioner’s Task Force and the local police personnel, conducted a special drive against illegal manufacturing activities at various waraq manufacturing units in and around Charminar and Falaknuma areas.
Four cases were registered against the units for allegedly manufacturing and selling fake edible silver waraqs and silver flakes in violation of food safety standards.
The units and their owners are Ittehad Waraq Shop owned by Mohammed Akber(45), UTC Silver Leafs owned by Mohammed Wali Uddin (62), M.A. Metro Waraq Shop owned by Mohammed Shareef (60) and Tara Unit owned by Mohammed Jaleel Khan (47).
Following the raids, criminal cases were registered against the fake silver manufacturing units under various sections of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) at Charminar, Hussainialam, Mogalpura and Falaknuma police stations.
During the operation, police seized substantial quantities of counterfeit stock, raw materials, and machinery. The seized items comprise 49 bundles of fake silver leaves and eight bundles of fake silver flakes packed in 10 cartons each, weighing 10 kg. Police also confiscated 1 kg of fake silver-coated sugar balls, 30 jars of Qiwam each weighing 500 grams, 3 tubs of Qiwam weighing around 30 kg, 20 Qiwam bottles each weighing 500 grams, 50 kg of tobacco, 1 kg of talcum powder and 50 bottles of flavoured paan chutneys. In addition, manufacturing equipment, including 1 mixer grinder, 1 long mixer, 1 packing machine, 1 weighing machine, 1 empty Indian domestic gas cylinder, 1 gas stove, and 1 cooking utensil were also seized from the premises.
According to the police, the accused were substituting genuine silver with cheap aluminium to manufacture edible silver waraqs, flakes, and decorative products without obtaining a valid FSSAI licence. They were manufacturing aluminium waraqs in place of genuine silver waraqs and supplying them to sweet manufacturing units for use in sweets such as Kaju Katli, Kaju Rolls, Cham Cham, and sweet paans, while manufacturing aluminium-coated sugar balls and supplying them to bakeries for use as cake and bakery toppings.
Furthermore, the accused were procuring aluminium flakes from Uttar Pradesh and using them in place of genuine silver flakes in Zarda, Qiwam, and other flavoured paan preparations, including sweet paans.
"By falsely representing these aluminium-based products as genuine silver products for monetary gain, and procuring larger quantities from other states during peak festival seasons to meet increased demand, the units built a widespread supply network supplying local and reputed sweet shops, bakeries, and paan shops across Telangana," Bhagwat said.
These activities constitute serious violations of food safety standards. As per Regulation 2.11.4 of the Food Safety and Standards (Food Products Standards and Food Additives) Regulations, 2011, edible silver leaf (waraq) must have a minimum silver purity of 999/1000 (99.9%) and shall not be manufactured using any material of animal origin at any stage of the manufacturing process. Prolonged exposure to such non-food-grade aluminium products may pose severe health risks, including kidney damage, neurological effects, bone disorders, digestive irritation, and excessive aluminium accumulation in the body.
"Further legal action will be initiated against the accused under the relevant provisions of law," Bhagwat added.
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