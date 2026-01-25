ETV Bharat / state

Hyderabad Furniture Shop Fire: Three Bodies Recovered After 20 Hours Of Rescue Ops

Hyderabad: Rescue teams on Sunday recovered three dead bodies from a four-storey furniture shop in Nampally in Hyderabad, more than 20 hours after the fire broke out on Saturday afternoon, officials said.

The police have shifted the three bodies to Osmania Hospital for postmortem. The rescue team entered the cellar on Sunday morning after making holes with a JCB, allowing all the smoke to clear. So far, they have found three bodies. Rescue operations are continuing to search for the two others trapped in the building.

The fire erupted at the Bachcha Crystal Furniture Store in Nampally, and the flames spread to all four floors of the building. A shipment of furniture from China arrived by container on Friday night and was placed in the building's two basement levels. The store employs around 22 people. Yadaiah and Lakshmi, who worked as watchmen, resided in the basement with their two children.

The two children were home from school on Saturday. After instructing them to play in the basement, their parents left for work. Around 1 PM, fire erupted in both basement levels. When staff members noticed smoke, they evacuated the building.