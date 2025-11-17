ETV Bharat / state

Hyderabad Movie Piracy Networks Run By A Single Operator: Cyber Crime Police

Hyderabad: Investigation by Hyderabad Cyber Crime Police in the large-scale movie piracy networks, I Bomma and Bappam, revealed that an individual was behind the scenes. The accused, identified as Immadi Ravi (40), allegedly hacked OTT servers, downloaded thousands of movies and web series in multiple languages, and uploaded them to his piracy websites, allowing users to stream for free.

Ravi, who lived in Hyderabad and frequently travelled abroad, managed to avoid detection for years by using Virtual Private Networks (VPNs) and claiming that he operated the websites from different locations. However, he was caught by the police on Saturday at his residence in Kukatpally upon his return from abroad. The Cyber Crime Police have shut down the piracy websites and registered five cases against him.

Tech Background, Companies, and Personal Life

Hailing from Visakhapatnam in Andhra Pradesh, Ravi completed his engineering degree in Hyderabad, followed by an MBA in Mumbai. He reportedly separated from the woman he married four years ago due to personal differences. Locals said he once worked as a software employee and later established two IT companies, Getting Up and ER Infotech, but shut both within a few years.

Since 2018, he had been living alone in a gated community in Kukatpally and was frequently travelling abroad. A few years ago, he allegedly began hacking OTT platforms and started pirating digital content. He is believed to have purchased over 100 domain websites to run the piracy chain. Whenever one website was blocked, he would switch to another alternative. During the raid, the police seized multiple hard disks that may contain as many as 2,000 pirated movies. Ravi reportedly admitted that even after removing content from the websites, he stored them on these hard disks to re-upload whenever required.