Woman, Two Minor Sons Found Dead In Hyderabad Amid Alleged Domestic Harassment
Police suspect domestic violence behind the deaths of a woman and her sons in Hyderabad. Her husband has been taken into custody.
Published : April 1, 2026 at 1:05 PM IST
Hyderabad: A woman from Kukatpally police station limits in Hyderabad allegedly killed her two minor sons before taking her own life owing to prolonged domestic harassment and emotional distress.
According to police, the deceased woman, identified as Sravanthi, was living with her husband Boda Praveen and their two sons Karthik (12) and Kaushik (10), in Raghavendra Society near Moosapet. The family, originally hailing from Warangal district, had moved to Hyderabad for work.
Praveen worked in the construction sector, while Sravanthi was employed as a domestic worker. Police sources said the couple had been facing serious marital issues for over a year. Situation worsened after Praveen allegedly entered into a second marriage with a woman said to be related to Sravanthi.
Frequent arguments were reported at home, with allegations that Praveen often returned drunk and subjected Sravathi to verbal and physical abuse. In an effort to resolve the disputes, a community panchayat was recently held in Narsampet, where elders intervened, and Praveen allegedly assured that he would change his behaviour. However, tensions resurfaced soon after.
Tuesday afternoon, when Praveen returned home, he found the doors locked from inside. With the help of neighbours, he broke open the door and found Sravanthi and their two sons dead. The incident triggered anger among Sravanthi's relatives in Warangal, who later vandalised Praveen's house and set it on fire, blaming him for the deaths.
Police said that on Tuesday morning, Karthik had sent a WhatsApp message to his maternal uncle, stating, "Dad beat Mom last night, and then spoke to grandma on the phone."
Balanagar Zone ACP Naresh and Kukatpally CI K Venkata Subbaro visited the scene and launched a detailed investigation. Police officials said Praveen has been taken into custody and is being interrogated.
Suicide Is Not A Solution: If you are having suicidal thoughts, or you are worried about a friend, or you need emotional support, then there is someone who is always there to listen to you. Call the Sneha Foundation - 04424640050 (available 24x7) or iCall, the Tata Institute of Social Sciences helpline at 9152987821 (available Monday to Saturday from 8 am to 10 pm).
Also Read