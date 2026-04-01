ETV Bharat / state

Woman, Two Minor Sons Found Dead In Hyderabad Amid Alleged Domestic Harassment

Hyderabad: A woman from Kukatpally police station limits in Hyderabad allegedly killed her two minor sons before taking her own life owing to prolonged domestic harassment and emotional distress.

According to police, the deceased woman, identified as Sravanthi, was living with her husband Boda Praveen and their two sons Karthik (12) and Kaushik (10), in Raghavendra Society near Moosapet. The family, originally hailing from Warangal district, had moved to Hyderabad for work.

Praveen worked in the construction sector, while Sravanthi was employed as a domestic worker. Police sources said the couple had been facing serious marital issues for over a year. Situation worsened after Praveen allegedly entered into a second marriage with a woman said to be related to Sravanthi.

Frequent arguments were reported at home, with allegations that Praveen often returned drunk and subjected Sravathi to verbal and physical abuse. In an effort to resolve the disputes, a community panchayat was recently held in Narsampet, where elders intervened, and Praveen allegedly assured that he would change his behaviour. However, tensions resurfaced soon after.