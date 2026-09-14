ETV Bharat / state

Hyderabad Minor Girl Sexually Assaulted By Eight Men; Accused Arrested

Hyderabad: A 16-year-old girl was allegedly sexually assaulted multiple times by eight men in different locations in and around Alwal, Hyderabad, after she was allegedly lured into a relationship through Instagram, police said on Monday.

According to the police, the girl, a resident of Macha Bollarum and an Intermediate student, first came into contact with a youth identified as Jerry Varun while she was studying in Class 10. A few months ago, he allegedly gave her a chocolate containing a sedative and sexually assaulted her inside his car.

Police said Jerry Varun later introduced her to another youth, Romala Varun, who allegedly supplied her with alcohol, cigarettes and marijuana and sexually assaulted her several times in the Kompally area.

Girl Leaves Home

The girl's father became suspicious of her behaviour and reprimanded her on September 8. She left home the following day and reached Bollarum railway station.

There, she allegedly met a man identified as Neeraj, who called his friend Vicky. Police said the two allegedly administered a sedative to her and sexually assaulted her separately.

Vicky, along with Nikhil, allegedly took the girl to Dulapally, where two other men allegedly joined them and sexually assaulted her in an OYO room. She was subsequently taken to Vicky's house in Bollarum and allegedly confined there on the night of September 9.

Girl Escapes, Assaulted Again