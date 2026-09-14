Hyderabad Minor Girl Sexually Assaulted By Eight Men; Accused Arrested
The 16-year-old girl was assaulted multiple times by eight men in different locations in Hyderabad, after she was lured into a relationship through Instagram.
Published : September 14, 2026 at 8:54 PM IST
Hyderabad: A 16-year-old girl was allegedly sexually assaulted multiple times by eight men in different locations in and around Alwal, Hyderabad, after she was allegedly lured into a relationship through Instagram, police said on Monday.
According to the police, the girl, a resident of Macha Bollarum and an Intermediate student, first came into contact with a youth identified as Jerry Varun while she was studying in Class 10. A few months ago, he allegedly gave her a chocolate containing a sedative and sexually assaulted her inside his car.
Police said Jerry Varun later introduced her to another youth, Romala Varun, who allegedly supplied her with alcohol, cigarettes and marijuana and sexually assaulted her several times in the Kompally area.
Girl Leaves Home
The girl's father became suspicious of her behaviour and reprimanded her on September 8. She left home the following day and reached Bollarum railway station.
There, she allegedly met a man identified as Neeraj, who called his friend Vicky. Police said the two allegedly administered a sedative to her and sexually assaulted her separately.
Vicky, along with Nikhil, allegedly took the girl to Dulapally, where two other men allegedly joined them and sexually assaulted her in an OYO room. She was subsequently taken to Vicky's house in Bollarum and allegedly confined there on the night of September 9.
Girl Escapes, Assaulted Again
The victim managed to escape from the house and reached Bollarum railway station the next day. Police said Vicky and another accused, Ganesh, intercepted her, allegedly forced her to consume a sedative and took her to Medchal railway station.
They allegedly put her on a train towards Malkajgiri and sexually assaulted her again.
Later, while the accused were allegedly taking her towards Dhoolpet in an autorickshaw, the girl raised an alarm. The men allegedly abandoned her and fled.
The girl returned home and narrated the incident to her family, following which a complaint was lodged with the police.
8 accused, OYO owner arrested
Police registered a case under the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act and launched an investigation.
On September 12, eight people, including Jerry Varun, Romala Varun, Neeraj, Vicky, Nikhil and Ganesh, were taken into custody. The owner of the OYO establishment where the alleged assault took place was also arrested, police said.
The accused were produced before a court on Sunday (September 13) and remanded to judicial custody. They were subsequently shifted to Chanchalguda Jail.
Also read