ETV Bharat / state

Hyderabad: Minor Girl, Lover Held For Murdering Mother, Burying Body Inside House

Hyderabad: A 22-year-old man was arrested and a minor girl, whom he married, was apprehended for allegedly murdering the latter's mother in May 2025 and burying her body at her residence in Telangana's Medchal-Malkajgiri district, police said. The incident took place within the limits of Jawaharnagar police station, they said.

Malkajgiri Deputy Commissioner of Police (DCP) Sridhar revealed the case details along with Assistant Commissioner of Police (ACP) Chakrapani and Inspector Saidulu at the Commissioner's office in Neredmet. They said the accused had planned the murder and continued to live in the same house after burying the victim.

"The accused tried to mislead everyone by claiming the victim had left home. The truth surfaced only after crucial evidence related to the vehicle emerged," DCP Sridhar said.

The 45-year-old victim had migrated from Jharkhand to Hyderabad with her daughters and was working as a domestic help. Her 17-year-old younger daughter was in a relationship with a driver from Jeedinetla, which the victim opposed and had earlier complained to the police.

"Despite prior complaints and warnings, the two continued their relationship and eventually conspired to eliminate the victim," the DCP added.