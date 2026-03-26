Hyderabad: Minor Girl, Lover Held For Murdering Mother, Burying Body Inside House
A months-old murder case surfaced after a vehicle clue exposed a minor and her partner who killed and buried the victim at home.
Published : March 26, 2026 at 2:21 PM IST
Hyderabad: A 22-year-old man was arrested and a minor girl, whom he married, was apprehended for allegedly murdering the latter's mother in May 2025 and burying her body at her residence in Telangana's Medchal-Malkajgiri district, police said. The incident took place within the limits of Jawaharnagar police station, they said.
Malkajgiri Deputy Commissioner of Police (DCP) Sridhar revealed the case details along with Assistant Commissioner of Police (ACP) Chakrapani and Inspector Saidulu at the Commissioner's office in Neredmet. They said the accused had planned the murder and continued to live in the same house after burying the victim.
"The accused tried to mislead everyone by claiming the victim had left home. The truth surfaced only after crucial evidence related to the vehicle emerged," DCP Sridhar said.
The 45-year-old victim had migrated from Jharkhand to Hyderabad with her daughters and was working as a domestic help. Her 17-year-old younger daughter was in a relationship with a driver from Jeedinetla, which the victim opposed and had earlier complained to the police.
"Despite prior complaints and warnings, the two continued their relationship and eventually conspired to eliminate the victim," the DCP added.
On May 12 2025, the duo allegedly stabbed the woman to death. They hid the body under a bed and destroyed her mobile phone to erase evidence. When the elder daughter returned home, she was told that their mother had gone out.
The following day, after the elder daughter left for work, the accused buried the body inside the house and cemented the floor, claiming later that it was done to block rat holes.
"They stayed in the same house where the body was buried and continued their lives to avoid suspicion," DCP added. Months later, under the pretext of claiming chit fund money, the elder daughter filed a missing persons complaint at the local police station in October 2025. The case took a turn when the accused, after marrying in Yadagirigutta earlier this year, attempted to sell the victim's two-wheeler. The buyer, during registration, discovered it was linked to a missing case and alerted police.
"The vehicle transaction raised suspicion. During questioning, the culprits confessed to the murder," the DCP revealed. Following the confession, both were taken into custody. The minor girl was sent to a State Home in Ameerpet, while the man was remanded to judicial custody.
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