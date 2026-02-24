ETV Bharat / state

Hyderabad Metro Will Be Handed Over To Telangana Govt By March

Hyderabad: The Hyderabad Metro Rail project will come under the full purview of the state government from the public-private partnership (PPP) by March, and the responsibility of paying the amount due to L&T and completing this process have been entrusted to the Committee of Secretaries headed by the Chief Secretary.

Indian Railway Finance Corporation (IRFC) has come forward to provide the loan required for the acquisition, the terms of which will be disclosed by February 27. The government has already suggested that the state municipal administration department should hold talks with the Union Ministry of Urban Affairs for the sanction of Metro Rail Phase IIA and IIB and seek approval. The contract period of the Keolis company operating the Metro will end on November 27, 2026. Even after the acquisition is completed, Keolis will continue to operate it for a year.

The committee said that for the continuation of the second phase, the first phase should be completely under the control of the government, so that the company can survive. The Metro Rail Policy 2017, the Urban Affairs department regulations for Phase II permissions, international experiences in metro rail systems, management of projects under different ownership, passenger experiences, and long-term financial sustainability were taken into account.

The committee unanimously approved the acquisition of the entire stake in L&T Metro Rail. It said that the Phase II cost is likely to increase by 5% annually due to the delay in acquisition. On the other hand, the separation of ownership is not possible since L&T has not signed the definitive agreement. Hence, the equity in the company will be bought instead of the assets and business. At the same time, it identified debts, BTA provisions, Falaknuma corridor obstacles, and VGF dues from the Centre and submitted a report to the government to that extent.