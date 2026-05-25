Hyderabad Metro Signs Rs 13,600 Crore Refinance Pact With IRFC
The loan will help Hyderabad Metro refinance its existing loans and take up future expansion projects.
Published : May 25, 2026 at 5:39 PM IST
Delhi: Telangana government has signed a key agreement to provide long-term financial strength to the Hyderabad Metro Rail project.
Central public sector undertaking IRFC has come forward to provide a loan of Rs 13,600 crore to Hyderabad Metro to refinance its existing loans. Metro Rail Hyderabad Limited signed an agreement with IRFC to this effect.
The agreement was signed in Delhi in the presence of IRFC CMD Manoj Kumar Dubey and Telangana's Chief Secretary Ramakrishna Rao. Rao the government is committed to improving the urban transport system under the leadership of Chief Minister Revanth Reddy. He said with the strengthening of metro connectivity, traffic congestion in Hyderabad will be reduced and passengers will get better facilities.
Rao said the refinancing will help reduce the financial burden on Hyderabad Metro. "It will make future expansion plans of the Metro financially feasible. The government's goal is to ensure an efficient and sustainable public transport system for Hyderabad," he said.
Rao said the 100 per cent ownership of Hyderabad Metro has been transferred to the government. "The government is committed to improving the urban transport system. Hyderabad is emerging as a key engine for the country's economic growth. Strengthening the metro connectivity will reduce traffic congestion and provide better facilities to the passengers," he said.
Rao thanked the Government of India, IRFC, L&T and HMRL teams for their cooperation in refinancing the loans. With the loan refinancing and a positive sign from the Centre for the second phase of the metro, the work of the second phase will begin soon, he said.
The first phase of Hyderabad Metro covered three corridors (69 km). The second phase will be expanded into two sections with eight corridors. A total of 76.4 km of new route will be constructed as part of Phase 2-A. The works are being undertaken at an estimated cost of Rs 24,269 crore. The government has decided to make five corridors available in Phase 2-A and 3 corridors in Phase 2-B.
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