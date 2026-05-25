ETV Bharat / state

Hyderabad Metro Signs Rs 13,600 Crore Refinance Pact With IRFC

Delhi: Telangana government has signed a key agreement to provide long-term financial strength to the Hyderabad Metro Rail project.

Central public sector undertaking IRFC has come forward to provide a loan of Rs 13,600 crore to Hyderabad Metro to refinance its existing loans. Metro Rail Hyderabad Limited signed an agreement with IRFC to this effect.

The agreement was signed in Delhi in the presence of IRFC CMD Manoj Kumar Dubey and Telangana's Chief Secretary Ramakrishna Rao. Rao the government is committed to improving the urban transport system under the leadership of Chief Minister Revanth Reddy. He said with the strengthening of metro connectivity, traffic congestion in Hyderabad will be reduced and passengers will get better facilities.

Rao said the refinancing will help reduce the financial burden on Hyderabad Metro. "It will make future expansion plans of the Metro financially feasible. The government's goal is to ensure an efficient and sustainable public transport system for Hyderabad," he said.