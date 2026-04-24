Hyderabad Metro To Be Taken Over By Telangana Government By Month-End
IRFC agreed to provide a loan of ₹13,615 crore, cabinet approves the takeover process
Published : April 24, 2026 at 1:23 PM IST
Hyderabad: The decks have been cleared for the Hyderabad Metro Rail project to be formally taken over by the Telangana government from L&T Metro Rail Hyderabad, likely by April 30 this year.
According to sources, the Telangana cabinet on Thursday approved the necessary agreements and documentation after the Indian Railway Finance Corporation (IRFC) agreed to provide a crucial loan of nearly ₹13,615 crore, a pivotal step in the Phase-I takeover process. The project, originally undertaken under a Public-Private Partnership (PPP) model, is currently being constructed and operated by L&T MRHL. Various aspects linked to the takeover process, along with numerous recommendations made by a Cabinet Sub-Committee, were discussed during the cabinet meeting.
Key matters about the Phase-I takeover of the Metro Rail project, including the Share Purchase Agreement, the loan from IRFC, a letter of undertaking from the state government, and a government guarantee, were deliberated upon during the cabinet meeting. The Metro Rail entity is required to repay the loan of approximately ₹13,615 crore provided by the IRFC over a period of 20 years. The government has also agreed to provide a guarantee for this repayment obligation. The loan amount newly sanctioned by the IRFC is higher than the ₹12,750 crore loan it had previously agreed to provide.
"To secure this loan, a tripartite agreement involving IRFC, HMRL, and L&T MRHL is required. The government of Telangana must also provide a Letter of Undertaking regarding the guarantee," IRFC said. IRFC incorporated these conditions into the draft term sheets, further specifying that budgetary support would also be necessary. However, when the HMRL Managing Director, acting on behalf of the government, requested the removal of these conditions, IRFC acceded to the request.
Earlier, the government had decided to acquire the first phase of the Metro project from L&T MRHL at a total cost of ₹15,000 crore (inclusive of debt). This figure comprises ₹13,000 crore in loans and ₹2,000 crore in equity. The government intends to execute this takeover through a Share Purchase Agreement, acquiring a 100 per cent equity stake. The transaction date for this process has been scheduled for April 30.
While IRFC is providing the loan component, the Hyderabad Metropolitan Development Authority (HMDA) is set to provide the remaining funds. HMRL has apprised the government that the transaction can be completed within the stipulated deadline only if these funds are released immediately. All these matters were subsequently discussed during the cabinet meeting.
To ensure that the Metro operations proceed without any disruptions following the takeover, a decision has been made to retain 115 employees of L&T MRHL for a period of one year. It was further decided that HMRL would bear the associated salary costs, amounting to ₹24.3 crore. It was also decided to avail the services of seven senior, experienced officials from L&T for a period of six months to provide suggestions and advice regarding Metro operations.
The expenses incurred for this purpose will be borne by L&T.
The Cabinet Sub-Committee decided that the government of Telangana would bear the interest cost of Rs 10.47 crore on commercial papers maturing between May 1 and June 1, that is, after the transaction closure date of April 30, 2026. The government had previously extended an interest-free loan of Rs 900 crore to L&T.
As of April 30, the Net Present Value (NPV) of this loan stands at Rs 366.92 crore. The Cabinet Sub-Committee recommended that this amount be deducted from the Rs 15,000 crore decided upon as the takeover value for the project. While IDBI Capital presented three options, the sub-committee opted for the first one, deciding to retain the amount as an outstanding loan in L&T's books until its maturity.
Regarding property tax arrears payable to the GHMC, the sub-committee stated that no indemnity would be required from L&T. It recommended obtaining an indemnity from L&T regarding outstanding dues of Rs 123.95 crore owed to the Stamps and Registration Department, a labour cess of Rs 163.74 crore payable to the Labour Department, tariff arrears of Rs 15.38 crore, and Rs 75.15 crore due to the GHMC towards advertisement taxes.
It further suggested obtaining a Specific Power of Attorney from L&T to enable it to represent the interests in pending court cases.
The sub-committee accepted the proposal put forth by the committee, stipulating that further action regarding claims arising from legislative changes be initiated immediately upon their finalisation by the Government of Telangana and the Government of India. Claims amounting to Rs 254 crore under the Adjustment Cost Fund, as well as GST claims, currently remain pending.
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