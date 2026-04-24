ETV Bharat / state

Hyderabad Metro To Be Taken Over By Telangana Government By Month-End

Hyderabad: The decks have been cleared for the Hyderabad Metro Rail project to be formally taken over by the Telangana government from L&T Metro Rail Hyderabad, likely by April 30 this year.

According to sources, the Telangana cabinet on Thursday approved the necessary agreements and documentation after the Indian Railway Finance Corporation (IRFC) agreed to provide a crucial loan of nearly ₹13,615 crore, a pivotal step in the Phase-I takeover process. The project, originally undertaken under a Public-Private Partnership (PPP) model, is currently being constructed and operated by L&T MRHL. Various aspects linked to the takeover process, along with numerous recommendations made by a Cabinet Sub-Committee, were discussed during the cabinet meeting.

Key matters about the Phase-I takeover of the Metro Rail project, including the Share Purchase Agreement, the loan from IRFC, a letter of undertaking from the state government, and a government guarantee, were deliberated upon during the cabinet meeting. The Metro Rail entity is required to repay the loan of approximately ₹13,615 crore provided by the IRFC over a period of 20 years. The government has also agreed to provide a guarantee for this repayment obligation. The loan amount newly sanctioned by the IRFC is higher than the ₹12,750 crore loan it had previously agreed to provide.

"To secure this loan, a tripartite agreement involving IRFC, HMRL, and L&T MRHL is required. The government of Telangana must also provide a Letter of Undertaking regarding the guarantee," IRFC said. IRFC incorporated these conditions into the draft term sheets, further specifying that budgetary support would also be necessary. However, when the HMRL Managing Director, acting on behalf of the government, requested the removal of these conditions, IRFC acceded to the request.

Earlier, the government had decided to acquire the first phase of the Metro project from L&T MRHL at a total cost of ₹15,000 crore (inclusive of debt). This figure comprises ₹13,000 crore in loans and ₹2,000 crore in equity. The government intends to execute this takeover through a Share Purchase Agreement, acquiring a 100 per cent equity stake. The transaction date for this process has been scheduled for April 30.

While IRFC is providing the loan component, the Hyderabad Metropolitan Development Authority (HMDA) is set to provide the remaining funds. HMRL has apprised the government that the transaction can be completed within the stipulated deadline only if these funds are released immediately. All these matters were subsequently discussed during the cabinet meeting.