ETV Bharat / state

Hyderabad Metro Rail Phase-I Stake Sale To Be Completed By December: L&T

HMRL has entrusted SBI Caps with the responsibility of selecting banks that offer loans at lower interest rates. ( ETV Bharat )

Hyderabad: L&T informed the BSE that the process of selling its stake in the Hyderabad Metro Rail Phase-I project is expected to be completed by December 31.

The company stated on Wednesday that it had agreed on April 29 with Hyderabad Metro Rail Limited (HMRL) —a Telangana government entity — to sell its entire stake in the project for Rs 1,461.47 crore. L&T further revealed that the transaction was delayed due to various structural, financial, and regulatory challenges. Although the sale process was initially expected to conclude by June 30 following the April agreement, the deadline was subsequently revised to September 30 and has now been extended to December.