Hyderabad Metro Rail Phase-I Stake Sale To Be Completed By December: L&T
Initially expected to conclude by June 30 following the April agreement, the deadline was revised to September 30 and has now been extended to December.
Published : October 1, 2026 at 2:44 PM IST
Hyderabad: L&T informed the BSE that the process of selling its stake in the Hyderabad Metro Rail Phase-I project is expected to be completed by December 31.
The company stated on Wednesday that it had agreed on April 29 with Hyderabad Metro Rail Limited (HMRL) —a Telangana government entity — to sell its entire stake in the project for Rs 1,461.47 crore.
L&T further revealed that the transaction was delayed due to various structural, financial, and regulatory challenges. Although the sale process was initially expected to conclude by June 30 following the April agreement, the deadline was subsequently revised to September 30 and has now been extended to December.
Mobilising the Rs 13,600 crore loan required for the Metro takeover has emerged as a challenge for the government. Consequently, HMRL has entrusted SBI Caps with the responsibility of selecting banks that offer loans at lower interest rates.
Telangana Chief Minister Revanth Reddy had in July urged the Centre to speed up the Phase-1 takeover and Phase-2 expansion of the project, warning that delays are affecting daily operations and increasing the overall cost of the project.
In separate letters to Union Housing and Urban Affairs Minister Manohar Lal Khattar and Union Coal and Mines Minister G Kishan Reddy, he had said the decisions taken during meetings held in Delhi in June have not yet been implemented.
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