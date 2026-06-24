ETV Bharat / state

Hyderabad Metro Expansion: Telangana CM Holds Meetings With Union Railway and Urban Development Ministers

Hyderabad: Telangana Chief Minister Revanth Reddy's two-day discussions with Union Ministers in Delhi regarding the acquisition and expansion of the Hyderabad Metro Rail have reportedly been fruitful.

Among others, the meeting's significant outcome was the decision to appoint SBI Caps as a consultant. SBI Caps will give a detailed report covering valuation, loan procurement for Phase-1 acquisition and expansion, construction costs, and financing for Phase-2. A coordination committee comprising officials from the Central and State governments has been formed to expedite the resolution of issues regarding Metro Phase-1 and Phase-2.

On Monday evening in Delhi, Reddy and Union Minister for Coal and Mines Kishan Reddy discussed the Metro acquisition and expansion with Railway Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw. On Tuesday, both leaders met Union Minister for Housing and Urban Affairs Manohar Lal Khattar. Ashwini Vaishnaw was also present.

The Chief Minister held these meetings to resolve hurdles regarding Metro Phase-1 acquisition and Phase-2 expansion. A source said a consensus was reached on several issues during these discussions.

The government's efforts to expand the metro network from Phase -1 to Phase 2 have faced numerous hurdles from the very beginning. Nevertheless, the Chief Minister has remained steadfast in attempting to overcome these obstacles.

L&T, which constructed Phase 1, incurred losses due to various factors, including delays in completing Metro Phase-1 and the impact of COVID-19. The Chief Minister himself stated that L&T reported an annual loss exceeding ₹400 crore, despite having created assets worth approximately ₹30,000 crore.

Consequently, L&T did not come forward to undertake the construction and operation of the Metro's second phase. Faced with this situation, the state government was compelled to acquire Metro Phase-1 from L&T for ₹15,000 crore. As a result, both the operation of Phase-1 and the construction and operation of Phase-2 came under the state government's control.