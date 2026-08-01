Hyderabad Metro Creates Green Corridor, Transports Donor Heart And Lungs To KIMS In 25 Minutes
Metro officials said the dedicated Green Channel was created to ensure the organs reached the recipient hospital without delays on road traffic.
Published : August 1, 2026 at 9:01 PM IST
Hyderabad: Hyderabad Metro Rail created a special Green Channel to transport a donor's heart and lungs from CARE Hospital in Gachibowli to KIMS Hospital in Secunderabad. It covered 14 km in 25 minutes, ensuring the organs reached the recipient hospital within the critical transplant window.
Metro officials said the dedicated Green Channel was created to ensure the organs reached the recipient hospital without delays on road traffic. The operation was coordinated between Hyderabad Metro Rail, L&T Metro officials, and healthcare teams.
Officials said the Metro has become more than a public transport system and is playing an important role in emergency healthcare services.
Following the successful operation, Hyderabad Metro officials said they are committed to supporting life-saving medical initiatives whenever required. They said the Metro would continue to extend full cooperation for emergency organ transportation and other critical healthcare operations.
This is not the first time Hyderabad Metro has facilitated the rapid movement of donor organs.
Last year, in March, a donor heart retrieved from a patient in Nalgonda was transported from Kamineni Hospital in LB Nagar to Nagole Metro Station, and then carried by Metro to Jubilee Hills Checkpost Metro Station. The 22-kilometre journey was completed in 25 minutes, after which the organ was rushed to Apollo Hospital for transplantation.
In another instance, in January 2025, a donor heart was transported from Kamineni Hospital in LB Nagar to Gleneagles Global Hospital in Lakdikapool. The Metro covered the 13-kilometre distance in 13 minutes.
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