ETV Bharat / state

Hyderabad Metro Creates Green Corridor, Transports Donor Heart And Lungs To KIMS In 25 Minutes

Hyderabad: Hyderabad Metro Rail created a special Green Channel to transport a donor's heart and lungs from CARE Hospital in Gachibowli to KIMS Hospital in Secunderabad. It covered 14 km in 25 minutes, ensuring the organs reached the recipient hospital within the critical transplant window.

Metro officials said the dedicated Green Channel was created to ensure the organs reached the recipient hospital without delays on road traffic. The operation was coordinated between Hyderabad Metro Rail, L&T Metro officials, and healthcare teams.

Officials said the Metro has become more than a public transport system and is playing an important role in emergency healthcare services.

Following the successful operation, Hyderabad Metro officials said they are committed to supporting life-saving medical initiatives whenever required. They said the Metro would continue to extend full cooperation for emergency organ transportation and other critical healthcare operations.