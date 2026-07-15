Hyderabad Man Stabbed To Death Outside Hostel; Woman’s Father, Relative Surrender
The 30-year-old man was stabbed to death outside a hostel in Hyderabad’s Madhapur, with the woman’s father and his brother-in-law surrendering to the police.
Published : July 15, 2026 at 8:55 PM IST
Hyderabad: A 30-year-old man was allegedly stabbed to death by multiple assailants outside a hostel in Hyderabad's Madhapur area on Tuesday night, with the woman's father and his brother-in-law later surrendering before the police, officials said.
The deceased was identified as Chinnapalli Bhaskar, a native of Upparapalli village in Warangal district's Vardhannapet mandal. He was staying in a hostel in the Ayyappa Society area of Madhapur.
According to the police, Bhaskar was attacked with knives by a group of assailants after he came out of the hostel on Tuesday night. He succumbed to his injuries at the scene. His body was shifted to Osmania General Hospital for post-mortem. Police said the murder is suspected to have stemmed from a long-standing dispute over Bhaskar's relationship with a woman from his native village.
According to the victim's family, the woman's relatives had opposed the relationship. She was married to another man around three years ago, but the marriage later ended in divorce. Her father allegedly believed Bhaskar was responsible for the separation and harboured a grudge against him.
Based on a complaint lodged by Bhaskar’s brother, Madhu, the Madhapur police registered a case and launched an investigation. The woman’s father and his brother-in-law later surrendered to the police in connection with the case. Police are also questioning the woman and her relatives as part of the investigation.
Meanwhile, Bhaskar’s family members staged a protest in Upparapalli village on Wednesday, demanding the immediate arrest and stringent punishment of all those involved in the murder. Members of the Madiga Reservation Porata Samiti (MRPS) also joined the protest, leading to traffic disruption in the area before police brought the situation under control.
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