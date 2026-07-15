ETV Bharat / state

Hyderabad Man Stabbed To Death Outside Hostel; Woman’s Father, Relative Surrender

Hyderabad: A 30-year-old man was allegedly stabbed to death by multiple assailants outside a hostel in Hyderabad's Madhapur area on Tuesday night, with the woman's father and his brother-in-law later surrendering before the police, officials said.

The deceased was identified as Chinnapalli Bhaskar, a native of Upparapalli village in Warangal district's Vardhannapet mandal. He was staying in a hostel in the Ayyappa Society area of Madhapur.

According to the police, Bhaskar was attacked with knives by a group of assailants after he came out of the hostel on Tuesday night. He succumbed to his injuries at the scene. His body was shifted to Osmania General Hospital for post-mortem. Police said the murder is suspected to have stemmed from a long-standing dispute over Bhaskar's relationship with a woman from his native village.

According to the victim's family, the woman's relatives had opposed the relationship. She was married to another man around three years ago, but the marriage later ended in divorce. Her father allegedly believed Bhaskar was responsible for the separation and harboured a grudge against him.