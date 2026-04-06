Hyderabad Man Loses Rs 2.36 Crore In 'Facebook Store' Fraud; Case Filed
Software employee Veerabhadra Rao had sent the amount through the crypto wallet. Despite showing profits, the app didn't show the option of withdrawing the balance.
Published : April 6, 2026 at 1:04 PM IST
Hyderabad: Believing in the words of an unknown person who introduced herself as a woman on Facebook, a man in the Kondapur area of Telangana's Hyderabad was duped of Rs 2.36 crore. Based on the victim's complaint, the Cyberabad Cybercrime Police registered a case on Saturday.
Police said Veerabhadra Rao transferred this money over a period of 3.5 months after being lured by a false promise of making profits from buying and selling on the 'Facebook Store'. Rao, a software employee, received a friend request on Facebook in August 2025.
Police said the woman, who introduced herself as Kora, said she was from Singapore and was working in Mumbai. After chatting with Rao for a few days, she shared her phone number. Kora, who said that she was currently living in Hyderabad with her mother and stepfather, added Rao to a Facebook group saying that she had friends in Germany and abroad.
According to police, she advised him to trade if he had money and that all her friends had made huge profits by investing in the Facebook Store. After initial refusal, Rao agreed later. Subsequently, Kora sent him a link called the Facebook Store. When it did not open, she sent him the APK file. Soon after downloading it, a Facebook-like app appeared on Rao's phone.
Kora asked him to buy and sell items in the store and make profits. She also shared the number of her German friend 'Bella' for advice. Rao started investing in the store on Bella's instructions.
"Between September 1 and December 12, 2025, he sent a total of Rs 2.36 crore through the crypto wallet. Even though the app showed profits, he was not given the option to withdraw the money. Realising that he had been cheated, Rao approached the Cyberabad Cybercrime Police after repeatedly asking for money, but was not given either the profit or the original amount," an official of Cyber Crime police station said.
"A cyber fraud complaint has been lodged by a software engineer, Rao, who has been duped by Rs 2.36 crore. We are investigating the matter," Cyber Crime CI Chaitanya Rao said.
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