ETV Bharat / state

Hyderabad Man Loses Rs 2.36 Crore In 'Facebook Store' Fraud; Case Filed

Hyderabad: Believing in the words of an unknown person who introduced herself as a woman on Facebook, a man in the Kondapur area of ​​Telangana's Hyderabad was duped of Rs 2.36 crore. Based on the victim's complaint, the Cyberabad Cybercrime Police registered a case on Saturday.

Police said Veerabhadra Rao transferred this money over a period of 3.5 months after being lured by a false promise of making profits from buying and selling on the 'Facebook Store'. Rao, a software employee, received a friend request on Facebook in August 2025.

Police said the woman, who introduced herself as Kora, said she was from Singapore and was working in Mumbai. After chatting with Rao for a few days, she shared her phone number. Kora, who said that she was currently living in Hyderabad with her mother and stepfather, added Rao to a Facebook group saying that she had friends in Germany and abroad.

According to police, she advised him to trade if he had money and that all her friends had made huge profits by investing in the Facebook Store. After initial refusal, Rao agreed later. Subsequently, Kora sent him a link called the Facebook Store. When it did not open, she sent him the APK file. Soon after downloading it, a Facebook-like app appeared on Rao's phone.