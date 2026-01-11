ETV Bharat / state

Hyderabad: Man Held For 'Indecent Acts' At Temple; BJP, Hindu Outfits Protest

Hyderabad: A 26-year-old man was arrested for allegedly unlawfully entering the Katta Maisamma temple premises in Safilguda here and committing “indecent” acts in front of the idol, police said on Sunday. The BJP, pro-Hindu organisations and devotees held a protest condemning the incident, accusing the man of "urinating" within the temple premises on Saturday night.

A video circulated on social media purportedly showed some persons “beating” up a man following the incident in front of the temple after questioning him over the act. A case was registered against the accused under relevant sections of BNS at Neredmet police station for entering into a place of worship at Katta Maisamma temple unlawfully and insulting religious beliefs.

The accused, Altaf, from Bidar district of neighbouring Karnataka was arrested and produced before a city court on January 11. He has been sent to judicial remand by the magistrate, a release from Malkajgiri Police Commissionerate said. Police said they are verifying the antecedents and past history of the accused, and further action will be initiated strictly in accordance with law.

Telangana BJP President N Ramchander Rao, who visited the temple, described the incident as “blasphemous” and said it calls for "encounter" of the person for desecrating the temple. He attacked the ruling Congress in Telangana alleging it is competing with Bangladesh and Pakistan on who will outdo the other in attacks on Hindus.