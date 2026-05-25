ETV Bharat / state

Hyderabad Hotel Worker Arrested For Links With Pakistan's ISI

Medchal: A youth working at a hotel in Hyderabad's Medchal area was arrested for allegedly trying to establish contact with a group supported by Pakistan-based spy agency ISI, police said.

The accused, identified as Zayed Khan from Uttar Pradesh's Ghaziabad, came to Hyderabad through his friend and was employed at Mubarak Hotel under the Medchal police station limits in Medchal-Malkajgiri district of Telangana, police said, that he was interested in joining the group and attempted to contact its members through Instagram.

"After seeing his Instagram reels with toy guns online, two ISI sympathisers — Habib and Rana Hussain — got in touch with him. By frequently liking his reels, the duo got close to Zayed and gained his trust. In turn, Zayed also started following their profiles. After some time, the duo promised to send real guns," an official of Medchal police station said.

After learning about his frequent contact with the ISI sympathisers, the Telangana counter-intelligence police kept him under surveillance for a while.

During the arrest at the hotel, officers seized his mobile phone, which contained chats, screenshots, and call records. Two fake pistols were also recovered from his possession. After registering a case, the accused was produced in court, which sent him to Cherlapalli jail on a 14-day remand.