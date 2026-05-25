Hyderabad Hotel Worker Arrested For Links With Pakistan's ISI
Police said two ISI sympathisers got in touch with Zayed Khan, a resident of Ghaziabad, after seeing Instagram reels and promised to provide real guns.
Published : May 25, 2026 at 1:11 PM IST
Medchal: A youth working at a hotel in Hyderabad's Medchal area was arrested for allegedly trying to establish contact with a group supported by Pakistan-based spy agency ISI, police said.
The accused, identified as Zayed Khan from Uttar Pradesh's Ghaziabad, came to Hyderabad through his friend and was employed at Mubarak Hotel under the Medchal police station limits in Medchal-Malkajgiri district of Telangana, police said, that he was interested in joining the group and attempted to contact its members through Instagram.
"After seeing his Instagram reels with toy guns online, two ISI sympathisers — Habib and Rana Hussain — got in touch with him. By frequently liking his reels, the duo got close to Zayed and gained his trust. In turn, Zayed also started following their profiles. After some time, the duo promised to send real guns," an official of Medchal police station said.
After learning about his frequent contact with the ISI sympathisers, the Telangana counter-intelligence police kept him under surveillance for a while.
During the arrest at the hotel, officers seized his mobile phone, which contained chats, screenshots, and call records. Two fake pistols were also recovered from his possession. After registering a case, the accused was produced in court, which sent him to Cherlapalli jail on a 14-day remand.
Meanwhile, in a separate case, the National Investigation Agency (NIA) has arrested a Pakistan-backed spy accused of clandestinely passing sensitive security-related information to Pakistan Intelligence Officers (PIOs) as part of an anti-India terror conspiracy.
The arrested accused, identified as Zafar Riaz, alias Rizvi, a resident of Kolkata, had a look-out circular (LOC) issued against him. Proceedings were also underway to declare him a proclaimed offender when he was taken into custody. He was married to a Pakistani national, and his children are also Pakistani citizens. The NIA further revealed that Zafar had been travelling frequently between India and Pakistan since 2005.
He has been booked under various sections of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS), the Official Secrets Act, and the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act (UA(P)A), according to NIA officials. Investigations revealed that the accused was earlier convicted in a separate espionage case under the Indian Penal Code (IPC) and the Official Secrets Act.
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