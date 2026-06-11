Hyderabad Hosts Guinness World Record AI Holographic Breast Health Lecture, Launches 24/7 Digital Educator
This marks Dr Ram’s third Guinness World Record in 15 months, earned under a newly created category recognising innovation in AI-powered holographic health education.
Published : June 11, 2026 at 6:00 PM IST
Hyderabad: Renowned breast cancer surgeon Dr P. Raghu Ram, along with the Ushalakshmi Breast Cancer Foundation and the KIMS-USHALAKSHMI Centre for Breast Diseases, has secured a Guinness World Records title for hosting the world's largest audience at an Interactive AI-Enabled Holographic Health Awareness Lecture.
This is the third GWR to Dr Ram's credit in the last 15 months under the newly created category that recognises innovation in AI-enabled holographic health education. initiative aimed to improve breast health literacy, reduce stigma and fear surrounding breast diseases, encourage timely medical consultation, and expand access to reliable healthcare information.
The event featured an AI-generated holographic version of Dr Raghu Ram delivering a 30-minute lecture on breast health, followed by a 30-minute multilingual question-and-answer session. The AI-powered holographic educator provided evidence-based information on benign breast conditions and breast cancer.
The launch also saw the launch of NARI, an AI-powered digital breast health educator developed as a virtual avatar of Dr Raghu Ram. NARI is designed to provide round-the-clock access to reliable, evidence-based information and guide on breast health, breast cancer, screening and early detection in multiple Indian languages. Developed with clinical and ethical safeguards, the platform allows users from both urban and rural communities to ask questions and receive educational guidance.
Speaking at the occasion, Dr Ram dedicated the recognition to his late mother, Dr Ushalakshmi, whose experience with breast cancer inspired him to establish Ushalakshmi Breast Cancer Foundation.
"Our objective is to democratise access to credible breast health information, reduce fear and stigma, encourage early detection and empower women through knowledge and awareness," he said. "This Guinness World Record is not an end in itself but a platform to amplify an important public health message and showcase the potential of technology in making reliable health information accessible to all."
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