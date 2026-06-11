ETV Bharat / state

Hyderabad Hosts Guinness World Record AI Holographic Breast Health Lecture, Launches 24/7 Digital Educator

Hyderabad: Renowned breast cancer surgeon Dr P. Raghu Ram, along with the Ushalakshmi Breast Cancer Foundation and the KIMS-USHALAKSHMI Centre for Breast Diseases, has secured a Guinness World Records title for hosting the world's largest audience at an Interactive AI-Enabled Holographic Health Awareness Lecture.

This is the third GWR to Dr Ram's credit in the last 15 months under the newly created category that recognises innovation in AI-enabled holographic health education. initiative aimed to improve breast health literacy, reduce stigma and fear surrounding breast diseases, encourage timely medical consultation, and expand access to reliable healthcare information.

The event featured an AI-generated holographic version of Dr Raghu Ram delivering a 30-minute lecture on breast health, followed by a 30-minute multilingual question-and-answer session. The AI-powered holographic educator provided evidence-based information on benign breast conditions and breast cancer.