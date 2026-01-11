Hyderabad Hospital Treats Dog With Severe Skin Infection Using Fish Skin Grafting
A fish skin grafting procedure has enabled veterinarians in Hyderabad to successfully restore damaged skin and accelerate healing in a critically infected pet dog.
Published : January 11, 2026 at 2:18 PM IST
Hyderabad: In a remarkable medical achievement, a pet dog whose skin was nearly 50 per cent damaged due to a severe infection was successfully treated using fish skin grafting. The advanced treatment was carried out at Pets Care Super Specialty Hospital in Jubilee Hills, Hyderabad.
Dr Venkat Yadav, the hospital’s founder and chief veterinary doctor, shared the details during a press conference held on Saturday at Deshoddharaka Bhavan in Basheerbagh. Dr Yadav explained that the dog belonged to a resident of Boduppal and had developed a serious skin infection.
When the owner approached the hospital, the medical team decided to adopt an advanced regenerative treatment method instead of conventional veterinary procedures. Processed fish skin was grafted onto the affected areas of the dog’s body.
Yadav stated that this innovative method helped reduce pain and prevent further infection. "Fish skin acts as a temporary skin substitute and supports the body’s natural healing process. It promotes faster tissue regeneration and protects the wound," he explained.
According to the doctor, fish skin is rich in natural collagen, omega fatty acids, and bioactive compounds, which are essential for skin repair. The graft naturally adheres to the wound, retains moisture, and creates a protective layer that supports rapid surface skin regeneration.
"This method not only speeds up healing but also reduces discomfort for the animal. It is especially useful in cases where large portions of skin are damaged due to infection, burns, or injuries," Yadav added.
Professor Lakshman, the former Principal of the Government Veterinary College, and veterinary expert Dr Shirin were also present at the event. They praised the hospital’s efforts and said such advanced treatment methods can improve animal healthcare in India.
Professor Lakshman said that regenerative medicine is the future of veterinary treatment. "Using biological materials like fish skin is a safe and effective option for wound management. It can help animals recover faster with fewer complications," he said.
Dr Shirin highlighted the importance of awareness among pet owners. "Many people delay treatment when their pets suffer from infections. Early medical care and modern treatment methods can save lives," she noted.
