Hyderabad Hospital Treats Dog With Severe Skin Infection Using Fish Skin Grafting

Hyderabad: In a remarkable medical achievement, a pet dog whose skin was nearly 50 per cent damaged due to a severe infection was successfully treated using fish skin grafting. The advanced treatment was carried out at Pets Care Super Specialty Hospital in Jubilee Hills, Hyderabad.

Dr Venkat Yadav, the hospital’s founder and chief veterinary doctor, shared the details during a press conference held on Saturday at Deshoddharaka Bhavan in Basheerbagh. Dr Yadav explained that the dog belonged to a resident of Boduppal and had developed a serious skin infection.

When the owner approached the hospital, the medical team decided to adopt an advanced regenerative treatment method instead of conventional veterinary procedures. Processed fish skin was grafted onto the affected areas of the dog’s body.

Yadav stated that this innovative method helped reduce pain and prevent further infection. "Fish skin acts as a temporary skin substitute and supports the body’s natural healing process. It promotes faster tissue regeneration and protects the wound," he explained.

According to the doctor, fish skin is rich in natural collagen, omega fatty acids, and bioactive compounds, which are essential for skin repair. The graft naturally adheres to the wound, retains moisture, and creates a protective layer that supports rapid surface skin regeneration.