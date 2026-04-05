Hyderabad Horror: Woman Killed After Truck Drags Scooty For 5 Km
A speeding truck hit a couple's scooter in Hyderabad, dragged them for five km, killing Ayesha. Police have launched a search after a complaint.
Published : April 5, 2026 at 6:39 PM IST
Hyderabad: A woman was killed after a speeding truck hit her scooter and dragged it for nearly five kilometres at midnight on Saturday in Hyderabad. Police said that the incident took place near the Mindspace underpass in Madhapur. Abdul Basit (26) and his wife Ayesha (22), who were returning home to Maheshwaram after watching a movie in Kukatpally, were riding on a scooty when the truck rammed into them.
Police said that despite the couple getting trapped under the vehicle, the driver allegedly continued driving towards Jubilee Hills without stopping. The incident came to light when some youths noticed the vehicle dragging the scooter and intervened. They managed to stop the truck after a chase. However, the driver fled from the spot, while his assistant was caught by locals and beaten up.
According to police, both victims were rushed to AIG Hospital for treatment. Doctors declared Ayesha dead on arrival, while Abdul Basit survived as he managed to move aside after falling under the vehicle.
The couple, originally from Kerala, had been married for two years and were living in Hyderabad. Basit works as an export in-charge at a Malabar factory.
Following a complaint by Ayesha's father, police have registered a case and launched a search for the absconding driver. The victim's family is demanding strict action against those responsible for the fatal negligence.
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