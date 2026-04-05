ETV Bharat / state

Hyderabad Horror: Woman Killed After Truck Drags Scooty For 5 Km

Hyderabad: A woman was killed after a speeding truck hit her scooter and dragged it for nearly five kilometres at midnight on Saturday in Hyderabad. Police said that the incident took place near the Mindspace underpass in Madhapur. Abdul Basit (26) and his wife Ayesha (22), who were returning home to Maheshwaram after watching a movie in Kukatpally, were riding on a scooty when the truck rammed into them.

Police said that despite the couple getting trapped under the vehicle, the driver allegedly continued driving towards Jubilee Hills without stopping. The incident came to light when some youths noticed the vehicle dragging the scooter and intervened. They managed to stop the truck after a chase. However, the driver fled from the spot, while his assistant was caught by locals and beaten up.

According to police, both victims were rushed to AIG Hospital for treatment. Doctors declared Ayesha dead on arrival, while Abdul Basit survived as he managed to move aside after falling under the vehicle.