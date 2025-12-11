Hyderabad Horror: B.Tech Student 'Thrashed To Death' After Visiting Girlfriend's House, Probe Begins
The victim had gone to his girlfriend's house on Tuesday. The next day, her family took him to hospital, where doctors declared him brought dead.
Published : December 11, 2025 at 1:18 PM IST
Hyderabad: A second year B.Tech student from Andhra Pradesh died under mysterious circumstances in Hyderabad, hours after visiting his girlfriend's house on Tuesday. His family has alleged that he was thrashed to death by the girl's family.
The victim Kakani Shravan Sai (19), alias Shiva, was a native of Penuganchiprolu village in Andhra's NTR district and pursuing B.Tech at St. Peter's Engineering College in Maisammaguda, Medchal district.
While Shravan's family alleged that the girl's relatives confined and brutally assaulted him, leading to his death, police informed that both the families were aware of the relationship and had clearly opposed it earlier.
According to the victim's relatives and the police, Shravan was living in a rented room in Quthbullapur. He and the girl, who lives in Srujana Lakshmi Nagar, Beeramguda, Aminpur town, studied together in the tenth grade at a school in Pragathi Nagar, Kukatpally. Their friendship later blossomed into love. Even though both were now studying in different colleges, they used to meet frequently.
However, when both their families learnt about their relationship, they had warned Shravan and the girl, asking them to stay away from each other. On Tuesday at around 11 AM, Shravan went to the girl's house, where a quarrel ensued. During the altercation, the girl's arm was reportedly broken. Her family members rushed her to the hospital that same evening and she is currently under treatment.
CI Naresh said the family also took injured Shravan to a private hospital in Nizampet early Wednesday, where doctors declared him brought dead. "Shravan Sai, who had fallen unconscious due to severe injuries, was taken to a private hospital in Nizampet by the girl's family members in the early hours of Wednesday. Doctors declared him dead upon arrival," said CI Naresh.
Shravan's parents had passed away earlier and he was living under the care of his grandmother Vasantha and his uncle Venkateswara Rao. He was the only son of Ashok and Komali, residents of Penuganchiprolu village. While his mother died by suicide when he was young, his father also died a few years later due to illness. The victim's uncle alleged that the girl's mother called Shravan to their house with an ill-motive. "The girl's mother called Shravan to their house, saying they wanted to discuss the marriage. Once he was there, the family members confined him in their house on Tuesday afternoon until the early hours of Wednesday and thrashed him mercilessly. Our child died because of this physical torture," alleged Venkateswara Rao.
Police have initiated an investigation on the basis of a complaint lodged by Rao.
