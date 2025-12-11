ETV Bharat / state

Hyderabad Horror: B.Tech Student 'Thrashed To Death' After Visiting Girlfriend's House, Probe Begins

Hyderabad: A second year B.Tech student from Andhra Pradesh died under mysterious circumstances in Hyderabad, hours after visiting his girlfriend's house on Tuesday. His family has alleged that he was thrashed to death by the girl's family.

The victim Kakani Shravan Sai (19), alias Shiva, was a native of Penuganchiprolu village in Andhra's NTR district and pursuing B.Tech at St. Peter's Engineering College in Maisammaguda, Medchal district.

While Shravan's family alleged that the girl's relatives confined and brutally assaulted him, leading to his death, police informed that both the families were aware of the relationship and had clearly opposed it earlier.

According to the victim's relatives and the police, Shravan was living in a rented room in Quthbullapur. He and the girl, who lives in Srujana Lakshmi Nagar, Beeramguda, Aminpur town, studied together in the tenth grade at a school in Pragathi Nagar, Kukatpally. Their friendship later blossomed into love. Even though both were now studying in different colleges, they used to meet frequently.

However, when both their families learnt about their relationship, they had warned Shravan and the girl, asking them to stay away from each other. On Tuesday at around 11 AM, Shravan went to the girl's house, where a quarrel ensued. During the altercation, the girl's arm was reportedly broken. Her family members rushed her to the hospital that same evening and she is currently under treatment.