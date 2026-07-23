ETV Bharat / state

Hyderabad: Head Constable Dies By Suicide At Telangana Police Headquarters

Hyderabad: A head constable allegedly died by suicide after shooting himself with his service weapon at the Telangana Police Headquarters here on Thursday, police said. Swamy (40) was a native of Nalgonda district and posted at the DGP office here.

He fired a single round with his service pistol in the guard's washroom and died on the spot, a police official said based on preliminary investigation. He is suspected to have shot himself between 6 am and 7.40 am. Another constable who went to the washroom found him dead.

The exact reasons for the suicide was under investigation, the official said.