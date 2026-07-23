Hyderabad: Head Constable Dies By Suicide At Telangana Police Headquarters
Swamy was a native of Nalgonda district, fired a single round in the guard's washroom and died on the spot, a police official said
By PTI
Published : July 23, 2026 at 1:47 PM IST
Hyderabad: A head constable allegedly died by suicide after shooting himself with his service weapon at the Telangana Police Headquarters here on Thursday, police said. Swamy (40) was a native of Nalgonda district and posted at the DGP office here.
He fired a single round with his service pistol in the guard's washroom and died on the spot, a police official said based on preliminary investigation. He is suspected to have shot himself between 6 am and 7.40 am. Another constable who went to the washroom found him dead.
The exact reasons for the suicide was under investigation, the official said.
A "suicide" note was found in a diary in which he purportedly requested not to blame his wife and children, saying "they are good people" and that he would look after them even after his death. A case was registered and further investigation is on, police added.
Suicide Is Not A Solution
If you are having suicidal thoughts, or you are worried about a friend, or you need emotional support, then there is someone who is always there to listen to you. Call the Sneha Foundation - 04424640050 (available 24x7) or iCall, the Tata Institute of Social Sciences helpline at 9152987821 (available Monday to Saturday from 8 am to 10 pm)
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