ETV Bharat / state

Hyderabad Gym Trainer Sentenced To 20 Years Rigorous Imprisonment In 2017 Sexual Assault Case

Mohammed Mouzam Ali ( ETV Bharat )

Ranga Reddy: A court in Telangana’s Ranga Reddy on Friday sentenced a gym trainer to 20 years of rigorous imprisonment and imposed a fine of Rs 8000 in a 2017 sexual assault case registered at Raidurgam Police Station in Cyberabad.

According to the prosecution, the convicted accused, identified as Mohammed Mouzam Ali, a resident of Jyothinagar in Mehdipatnam in Hyderabad, was working as a gym trainer at a complex in Gachibowli at the time of the incident. In November 2014, a housewife joined the gym as a member.

The complainant alleged that the accused had been sexually assaulting her inside the gym's ladies' toilet since January 2015. Following this, the woman stopped visiting the gym; however, Ali began showing up at her flat, where he would create a scene and behave aggressively. According to the police, the accused seized her mobile phone, forcibly obtained her fingerprints, and used a QR code to gain access to and monitor her WhatsApp, emails, Instagram, Facebook, and other digital communications. He subjected the survivor to assault, threatening to send her nude photographs to her husband.