Karnataka CM D K Shivakumar Praises Andhra Pradesh CM Chandrababu Naidu For Hyderabad's Development
Shivakumar said Bengaluru's population had increased over past 25 years, from around 70 lakh to 1.4 crore, while number of vehicles had reached 1.31 crore.
Published : September 21, 2026 at 2:01 PM IST
Bengaluru: Karnataka Chief Minister D K Shivakumar has praised Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu's role in the development of Hyderabad, saying the city witnessed significant growth due to his visionary approach.
Congress top leader Shivakumar was speaking at the inauguration of Vista Space in Whitefield, near here, on Sunday. Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister Chandrababu Naidu, who is the president of Telugu Desam Party, attended the event as the chief guest.
“Chandrababu Naidu has come with his family to encourage the new generation. Hyderabad has grown significantly because of his vision. We must not forget history; if we do, we cannot create history,” Shivakumar said.
He said Bengaluru's climate and culture were among the city's major strengths and praised Vista Space for contributing to the city through innovation and modern architecture.
“The entire world is looking towards South India, including Bengaluru, Chennai, Hyderabad and Amaravati. We produce four lakh engineers annually,” he said.
Bengaluru Faces Urban Expansion Challenges
Shivakumar said Bengaluru's population had increased substantially over the past 25 years, from around 70 lakh to 1.4 crore, while the number of vehicles had reached approximately 1.31 crore.
“Bengaluru is a beautiful city, but it is not a planned city,” he said, pointing to the city's limited road coverage. According to Shivakumar, roads account for around 18-20% of the area in several other cities, compared with about 8% in Bengaluru.
He said new urban areas were being developed around Bengaluru but that land acquisition remained a major challenge.
Referring to Chandrababu Naidu's land-pooling approach, Shivakumar said Karnataka was also examining a similar concept and expressed hope that landowners would participate in such initiatives.
He added that Bengaluru has around 26 lakh IT professionals and described South India as a major talent hub.
“We cannot build cities overnight; it takes time. Chandrababu Naidu has taken a bold decision to build a new city. South India contributes significantly to the nation's progress. Our government will stand firmly behind young entrepreneurs,” Shivakumar said.
AP targets 165 GW renewable energy capacity
Glad to be at the opening ceremony of Vista Spaces in Whitefield, Bengaluru, along with Hon’ble Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister Shri N. Chandrababu Naidu avaru. Shri Raghuveer Veeramachaneni, Promoter and Joint Managing Director of Vista Spaces, was also present on the occasion.… pic.twitter.com/qjepmYN3nz— DK Shivakumar (@DKShivakumar) September 20, 2026
Speaking at the event, Chandrababu Naidu said Andhra Pradesh was targeting around 165 GW (gigawatts) of renewable energy generation capacity, which he said would contribute significantly to India's broader green-energy ambitions.
He said Amaravati was being developed as an environmentally sustainable city with a focus on balancing nature, technology and modern infrastructure.
Recalling his earlier role in the development of Cyberabad during the undivided Andhra Pradesh, Naidu said he had now been given an opportunity to build another major city through Amaravati.
Naidu called for a global shift from “grey growth” to “green growth”, saying development should continue without compromising the environment.
“The world needs to move away from concrete jungles and focus on eco-friendly construction. Development should not halt, but it must not harm the environment. We need to move forward by balancing both,” he said.
He stressed the importance of net-zero approaches in buildings and greater use of solar energy.
“Every rooftop can become a power generation unit; every drop of water can be recycled; and every piece of waste can be transformed into a resource,” Naidu said.
Protecting water and soil should be treated as a form of wealth creation, he added.
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