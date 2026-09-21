ETV Bharat / state

Karnataka CM D K Shivakumar Praises Andhra Pradesh CM Chandrababu Naidu For Hyderabad's Development

Karnataka Chief Minister D K Shivakumar with his Andhra Pradesh counterpart N Chandrababu Naidu in Bengal;uru on Sunday evening ( Etv Bharat )

Bengaluru: Karnataka Chief Minister D K Shivakumar has praised Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu's role in the development of Hyderabad, saying the city witnessed significant growth due to his visionary approach.

Congress top leader Shivakumar was speaking at the inauguration of Vista Space in Whitefield, near here, on Sunday. Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister Chandrababu Naidu, who is the president of Telugu Desam Party, attended the event as the chief guest.

“Chandrababu Naidu has come with his family to encourage the new generation. Hyderabad has grown significantly because of his vision. We must not forget history; if we do, we cannot create history,” Shivakumar said.

He said Bengaluru's climate and culture were among the city's major strengths and praised Vista Space for contributing to the city through innovation and modern architecture.

“The entire world is looking towards South India, including Bengaluru, Chennai, Hyderabad and Amaravati. We produce four lakh engineers annually,” he said.

Bengaluru Faces Urban Expansion Challenges

Shivakumar said Bengaluru's population had increased substantially over the past 25 years, from around 70 lakh to 1.4 crore, while the number of vehicles had reached approximately 1.31 crore.

“Bengaluru is a beautiful city, but it is not a planned city,” he said, pointing to the city's limited road coverage. According to Shivakumar, roads account for around 18-20% of the area in several other cities, compared with about 8% in Bengaluru.

He said new urban areas were being developed around Bengaluru but that land acquisition remained a major challenge.

Referring to Chandrababu Naidu's land-pooling approach, Shivakumar said Karnataka was also examining a similar concept and expressed hope that landowners would participate in such initiatives.

He added that Bengaluru has around 26 lakh IT professionals and described South India as a major talent hub.

“We cannot build cities overnight; it takes time. Chandrababu Naidu has taken a bold decision to build a new city. South India contributes significantly to the nation's progress. Our government will stand firmly behind young entrepreneurs,” Shivakumar said.