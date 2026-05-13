Hyderabad Gift Store Fined For Delay In Delivering Anniversary Gift
Mohammed Usman had visited the shop three times on the designated date but had to return empty-handed. He moved the consumer commission alleging service deficiency.
Published : May 13, 2026 at 4:42 PM IST
Hyderabad: In a significant ruling upholding consumer rights, the Hyderabad District Consumer Commission-III has imposed a penalty on a gift store for failing to deliver a personalised wedding anniversary gift on time, causing inconvenience and emotional distress to a customer.
The commission directed Kamal Watch and Gifts to refund Rs 2,000 paid by the customer, Rs 5,000 as compensation for mental agony and inconvenience, and additionally bear litigation costs of Rs 2,000.
As per the complaint filed by Mohammed Usman, a resident of Poolbagh in Chandrayangutta of Hyderabad, he had visited the shop in Abids on December 24, 2024, and ordered a customised "Big Half Moon Photo Frame" for Rs 2,000, intending to surprise his wife on their 10th wedding anniversary. Shop representatives reportedly assured him that the gift would be ready for delivery by the next morning.
However, the situation turned disappointing when the gift was not prepared on time. On December 25, despite visiting the store three times in anticipation of collecting the anniversary surprise, Usman allegedly returned home empty-handed each time. The delayed delivery reportedly spoiled the celebration and caused considerable disappointment to the family.
Although the shop later informed him on December 26 that the gift was finally ready, Usman refused to accept it, stating that the purpose and emotional significance of the gift had already been lost.
Subsequently, he approached the consumer commission alleging negligence and deficiency in service by the shop. After examining the evidence and hearing arguments from both sides, the commission concluded that the store had indeed failed in its responsibility toward the customer.
In its verdict, the commission observed that timely delivery was crucial in the case because the product was specifically purchased for a special occasion. The delay, it noted, caused avoidable inconvenience and mental distress to the complainant.
The ruling is being seen as an important reminder that businesses offering customised and occasion-based services are expected to honour delivery commitments made to customers.
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