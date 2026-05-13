ETV Bharat / state

Hyderabad Gift Store Fined For Delay In Delivering Anniversary Gift

Hyderabad: In a significant ruling upholding consumer rights, the Hyderabad District Consumer Commission-III has imposed a penalty on a gift store for failing to deliver a personalised wedding anniversary gift on time, causing inconvenience and emotional distress to a customer.

The commission directed Kamal Watch and Gifts to refund Rs 2,000 paid by the customer, Rs 5,000 as compensation for mental agony and inconvenience, and additionally bear litigation costs of Rs 2,000.

As per the complaint filed by Mohammed Usman, a resident of Poolbagh in Chandrayangutta of Hyderabad, he had visited the shop in Abids on December 24, 2024, and ordered a customised "Big Half Moon Photo Frame" for Rs 2,000, intending to surprise his wife on their 10th wedding anniversary. Shop representatives reportedly assured him that the gift would be ready for delivery by the next morning.

However, the situation turned disappointing when the gift was not prepared on time. On December 25, despite visiting the store three times in anticipation of collecting the anniversary surprise, Usman allegedly returned home empty-handed each time. The delayed delivery reportedly spoiled the celebration and caused considerable disappointment to the family.