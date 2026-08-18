ETV Bharat / state

Hyderabad: 36 Tonnes Of Adulterated Ghee, Raw Material Seized

The Hyderabad Food Adulteration Surveillance Team (H-FAST) seize 36 tonnes of adulterated ghee during raids in Hyderabad ( Photo: Hyderabad Police's H-FAST/IANS )

Hyderabad: In a major crackdown on illicit adulterated ghee manufacturing and trading establishments here, a total of 36 tonnes of adulterated ghee, raw processing materials, and chemical additives were seized, police said on Tuesday.

Acting on credible intelligence and actionable tip-offs received from the public, the Hyderabad Food Adulteration Surveillance Team (H-FAST), in joint coordination with the Food Safety Department, conducted a special enforcement drive.

Teams conducted simultaneous inspections across 130 establishments, including 39 ghee manufacturing units and 91 ghee-selling outlets, Hyderabad Police Commissioner V C Sajjanar told reporters.

During the inspections, the teams unearthed large-scale operations where spurious, substandard ingredients and hazardous, unauthorised chemical substances were being systematically mixed to produce synthetic ghee, he said.

In the course of the drive, the enforcement teams seized a total of 36 tonnes of adulterated ghee, cream (raw material), palm oil, vanaspathi, artificial ghee flavours, starch, and chemical additives. Food safety inspectors collected statutory samples on the spot for comprehensive laboratory analysis.