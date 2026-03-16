ETV Bharat / state

Hyderabad 'Drug' Party: Former BRS MLA Rohit Reddy Among Three Remanded To 14-Day Judicial Custody

Former BRS MLA Pilot Rohit Reddy and TDP MP Putta Mahesh Yadav (L to R) tested positive for drugs during a raid at a farmhouse in Hyderabad. ( File photo )

Hyderabad: Former Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS) MLA Pilot Rohit Reddy, his brother Ritesh, and Namit Sharma, a Delhi-based businessman, were remanded to 14 days of judicial custody by a magistrate in Upparpally in Telangana on Sunday after they were arrested in a high-profile 'drug' party at a farmhouse the previous night.

The trio were subsequently shifted to Chanchalguda Central Jail. The high-profile party that took place at the farmhouse of Rohit Reddy in Moinabad has snowballed into a major controversy after police uncovered alleged drug consumption and gunfire during the late-night raid.

The dramatic operation by Telangana’s anti-narcotics wing led to the trio's arrest, while eight others were granted station bail.

Acting on intelligence inputs that drugs were being consumed at the farmhouse in Aziznagar village of Ranga Reddy district, a joint team of Telangana's Elite Action Group for Drug Law Enforcement (EAGLE), Shamshabad and Chevella Special Operations Teams, along with local police carried out a surprise raid on Saturday night. Nearly 40 officers participated in the operation, entering the premises by scaling the compound wall to prevent guests from escaping.

As officers cautiously advanced through the property, taking cover behind trees, three loud gunshots were heard. Police immediately identified themselves and moved in to find that Namit Sharma, the Delhi-based businessman attending the party, had fired a round toward the officers. He was swiftly overpowered and taken into custody. Investigators later revealed that the firearm used in the incident was licensed in the name of Rohit's brother, Ritesh.

Eleven individuals present at the party were detained and made to undergo drug screening tests. Six persons were tested positive for narcotics consumption. Among those who tested positive were Rohit Reddy, TDP MP from Eluru, Putta Mahesh Kumar, Ritesh Reddy, Bengaluru-based lawyer Kaushik Ravi, Arjun Reddy, and Namit Sharma. Authorities later transported them to the Government Hospital in Erragadda for blood tests to confirm the findings.