ETV Bharat / state

Hyderabad Family Donates Gold Brooch, Silver Crockery Worth Rs 10 Lakh At Shirdi Sai Baba Temple On Diwali

GSS Sai and Venkata Subhalakshmi, who have been visiting the temple since 1992, offered a gold brooch along with a silver plate and three bowls weighing 729 grams, worth a total of Rs 10,14,343 at Sai Baba's feet to express their unwavering faith, boundless devotion and gratitude.

SSST Chief Executive Officer (CEO), Goraksh Gadilkar, felicitated the family members and thanked them. "We pray to Sai Baba that his blessings may always be upon this family and on behalf of the Shree Saibaba Sansthan Trust, we express our heartfelt gratitude to the donor family," said Gadilkar.

Sharing her experiences, Sai devotee Venkata Subhalakshmi said when she was going through a very difficult situation in her life, she remembered the first of Sai Baba's 11 assurances, "Whoever puts his feet on Shirdi soil, his sufferings would come to an end". She had expressed her desire to go to Sai Baba's court. She prayed for her problems to be removed and the crisis that had befallen her family to be averted. On the next day, the entire family got the opportunity to come to Shirdi without spending any money, she said.

After that, whenever she got time, she kept coming to Shirdi. It had been her dream for many years to attend Sai Baba's aarti, and spend time in his presence, she said.