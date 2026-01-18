ETV Bharat / state

Hyderabad Entrepreneur Makes A Fashion Statement With Industrial Waste

Hyderabad: Waste management, particularly industrial waste, is proving to be a big challenge in India. While reducing waste generation is difficult, reusing it can make a big difference. Inspired by this belief, Mallika Reddy Gunupati has undertaken a unique sustainability initiative that has now reached prestigious fashion platforms.

Mallika is a Hyderabad resident. Her father, GV Prasad, is the Chairman of Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories, while her mother Anuradha runs a cultural centre called Saptaparni. Armed with a degree in Architecture, Mallika worked at Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories for a while, but her calling was the sustainability sector.

While working, she closely observed how much waste was being generated, especially in pharma packaging and textiles. That made her think about how this waste could be reused meaningfully. She also wanted to involve more people in this effort, and this led her to start an organisation named 'Cancelled Plans' in 2019.

"The idea behind the name is simple. To create something new, we must cancel old ways of thinking," she related. The organisation focuses on making use of the non-hazardous pharma packaging and textile waste. Mallika and her team visited industries across Hyderabad to collect suitable material. Many industrialists appreciated the effort and supported the initiative, saying they had always wanted to reuse waste but did not know how.

Mallika's goal was to turn waste into fashion and home décor products. Though some people felt this was unrelated to her architecture background, she felt that design principles apply everywhere. The real challenge was convincing artisans to work with waste materials. With proper guidance and encouragement, artisans from regions like Pochampally and the old city slowly adapted to the process.

The products created by them are sold through the organisation’s website, exhibitions and stalls at other venues. To understand business better, Mallika also completed a Masters in Business Administration (MBA) from an institute in London.