Hyderabad Entrepreneur Makes A Fashion Statement With Industrial Waste
Mallika Reddy Gunupati's unique sustainability initiative has now reached prestigious fashion platforms.
Published : January 18, 2026 at 1:49 PM IST
Hyderabad: Waste management, particularly industrial waste, is proving to be a big challenge in India. While reducing waste generation is difficult, reusing it can make a big difference. Inspired by this belief, Mallika Reddy Gunupati has undertaken a unique sustainability initiative that has now reached prestigious fashion platforms.
Mallika is a Hyderabad resident. Her father, GV Prasad, is the Chairman of Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories, while her mother Anuradha runs a cultural centre called Saptaparni. Armed with a degree in Architecture, Mallika worked at Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories for a while, but her calling was the sustainability sector.
While working, she closely observed how much waste was being generated, especially in pharma packaging and textiles. That made her think about how this waste could be reused meaningfully. She also wanted to involve more people in this effort, and this led her to start an organisation named 'Cancelled Plans' in 2019.
"The idea behind the name is simple. To create something new, we must cancel old ways of thinking," she related. The organisation focuses on making use of the non-hazardous pharma packaging and textile waste. Mallika and her team visited industries across Hyderabad to collect suitable material. Many industrialists appreciated the effort and supported the initiative, saying they had always wanted to reuse waste but did not know how.
Mallika's goal was to turn waste into fashion and home décor products. Though some people felt this was unrelated to her architecture background, she felt that design principles apply everywhere. The real challenge was convincing artisans to work with waste materials. With proper guidance and encouragement, artisans from regions like Pochampally and the old city slowly adapted to the process.
The products created by them are sold through the organisation’s website, exhibitions and stalls at other venues. To understand business better, Mallika also completed a Masters in Business Administration (MBA) from an institute in London.
The enterprise faced major problems during the COVID-19 pandemic. Since most of the employees were artisans, Mallika did not want to leave them without income. She paid their salaries for six months, even during the lockdown. The pandemic increased global awareness about nature and sustainability, which helped her refine her ideas further.
Soon, the clothes made from waste materials were showcased at Lakme Fashion Week and other fashion platforms. Initially, people were surprised, but later they appreciated the creativity and environmental message behind the designs.
Mallika has launched a clothing brand called 'Malle', which uses only organic and biodegradable materials. She aims to move away from fast fashion and create clothes that can be worn for many years.
She is also the Executive Director of Avasa Hotels, balancing multiple responsibilities with passion. "Sustainability is not new to our culture. We just need to remember it again," she underlined.
With growing demand from across India and plans to go global, Mallika’s journey proves that even waste can shine on the fashion runway.
