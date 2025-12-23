ETV Bharat / state

Hyderabad Emerging As Major Hub For Artificial Intelligence: ILO Report

Hyderabad: A recent report of the International Labour Organisation (ILO) has revealed that Hyderabad is emerging as a hub for Artificial Intelligence (AI) activities and products. While AI poses some threat to entry-level jobs, the report suggests that organisations, workers, and job seekers should strategically adapt to this technology to overcome these challenges.

In its report titled 'India as a Digital Services Market Hub', the ILO recommended promoting industrial clusters to boost employment, attract foreign investment and facilitate the growth of Global Capability Centres (GCCs).

The report said there are currently around 1,700 GCCs in the country, a number projected to rise to 2,550 by 2030, with Hyderabad, Bengaluru, Ahmedabad and Mumbai emerging as key centres. With a highly skilled workforce, robust digital infrastructure and policy incentives from central and state governments, GCCs are increasingly evolving into technology innovation hubs, it added.

India ranks fifth globally in exports of Digitally Delivered Services (DDS) valued at USD 269 billion. Between 2022 and 2024, India's annual growth rate was higher than that of the United States and China. In the last six years, Maharashtra, Karnataka, Delhi, Tamil Nadu, Gujarat, and Telangana have been strong in attracting foreign investments.

The report also highlighted India's demographic advantage, noting that around 2.5 crore young people aged between 25 and 29 have a university degree or other higher education qualifications. Another 1.4 crore are pursuing higher secondary education.