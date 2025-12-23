Hyderabad Emerging As Major Hub For Artificial Intelligence: ILO Report
Published : December 23, 2025 at 3:20 PM IST
Hyderabad: A recent report of the International Labour Organisation (ILO) has revealed that Hyderabad is emerging as a hub for Artificial Intelligence (AI) activities and products. While AI poses some threat to entry-level jobs, the report suggests that organisations, workers, and job seekers should strategically adapt to this technology to overcome these challenges.
In its report titled 'India as a Digital Services Market Hub', the ILO recommended promoting industrial clusters to boost employment, attract foreign investment and facilitate the growth of Global Capability Centres (GCCs).
The report said there are currently around 1,700 GCCs in the country, a number projected to rise to 2,550 by 2030, with Hyderabad, Bengaluru, Ahmedabad and Mumbai emerging as key centres. With a highly skilled workforce, robust digital infrastructure and policy incentives from central and state governments, GCCs are increasingly evolving into technology innovation hubs, it added.
India ranks fifth globally in exports of Digitally Delivered Services (DDS) valued at USD 269 billion. Between 2022 and 2024, India's annual growth rate was higher than that of the United States and China. In the last six years, Maharashtra, Karnataka, Delhi, Tamil Nadu, Gujarat, and Telangana have been strong in attracting foreign investments.
The report also highlighted India's demographic advantage, noting that around 2.5 crore young people aged between 25 and 29 have a university degree or other higher education qualifications. Another 1.4 crore are pursuing higher secondary education.
GCCs (Global Capability Centres) serve as offshore centres in IT, research and development, finance, and data analytics sectors. In digital services, quality jobs are limited to those with a computer science qualification, the report said, adding that overseas job opportunities are also luring them. Young people account for 49 percent of employment in the IT sector and 34 per cent in financial services.
Compared to other sectors, those in IT work the most hours per week, exceeding the legally mandated 48 hours. The average worker in computer programming works 58.6 hours per week, while in the agricultural sector, it is only 37.9 hours. In the financial services sector, it is 56.4 hours, and in other sectors, it is 45.7 hours, the report added.
Hyderabad is a hub for AI activities, and the measures being taken here are contributing to the growth of this sector. To attract GCCs, the government is focusing on tax incentives and the development of digital infrastructure in its industrial policy. The government is reportedly providing rent and other maintenance subsidies to the new GCCs for up to five years, and is also updating its university curriculum to meet the GCCs' recruitment needs.
