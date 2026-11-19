Hyderabad 'Egg-Harvesting Racket': Telangana HC Orders Transfer Of 51 Patients To Govt IVF Centres, Protection Of Stored Eggs
Telangana Police probing an alleged illegal egg harvesting racket in Hyderabad have uncovered a four-state network targeting financially week women.
Published : November 19, 2026 at 5:25 PM IST
Hyderabad: The Telangana High Court on Wednesday directed the state health department authorities to set up a committee of doctors to supervise people currently undergoing fertility treatment at facilities linked to an alleged illegal egg harvesting racket and transfer 51 patients to nearby government IVF centres, while ordering measures to ensure safety of the eggs stored at the facilities.
The directive came amid an investigation into a suspected interstate racket involving the procurement of eggs from women from poor families and using them to provide illegal IVF treatment to childless couples at high cost.
During interrogation of the accused, police revealed that women were brought from other states to Hyderabad, where they were housed in hostels in the Begumpet and Saroornagar areas.
They were then administered hormone injections to stimulate the production of multiple eggs before being taken to various Assisted Reproductive Technology (ART) centres to have their eggs harvested.
The investigation further revealed that eggs were harvested repeatedly from some of these women and used for IVF procedures on childless couples from various parts of Telangana, for which large sums of money were collected.
Four-State Network Revealed
Investigations uncovered a network spanning four states, involving nine individuals responsible for recruiting women. The recruiters were paid based on the number of eggs obtained from the women they brought in.
The police have identified Dr Gedela Durga Rao, Managing Director of Sadguru Healthcare, and Amit Sharma as key figures in the alleged operation. Police investigations indicate that the Oasis Fertility centres, operated by Sadguru Healthcare Private Limited, played a key role.
Four cases have been registered against Gedela Durga Rao at the Miyapur, Jubilee Hills, Malakpet, and Mahankali police stations. Dr Rao is currently absconding.
Suspected involvement of prominent IVF centres and medical practitioners is being examined, police said.
Discrepancies In Records Of Eggs Collected
Inspections revealed that eggs had been harvested from 66 women at the Sadguru ART centre in Miyapur between January and October 2026. However, the organisers provided records for only 47 women. Authorities are now investigating whether the remaining records were deliberately destroyed.
In connection with the Saroornagar case, Dr Padmaja, who operates the Padmaja Fertility Centre in Habsiguda has also been named as an accused, as it was discovered that eggs were harvested at her facility as well.
Narmada Fertility Centre has also come under the scanner following statements made by the accused suggesting eggs were harvested at the facility.
Officials have inspected and seized records from several ART centres belonging to Sadguru Healthcare. They are now investigating suspected forged identification documents and possible tampering with medical records.
Telangana HC Orders Protection Of Stored Eggs, Patients
Meanwhile, on Wednesday, the Telangana High Court directed the Commissioner of the Medical and Family Welfare Department and district medical authorities to form a committee of doctors to oversee patients admitted at the Oasis Fertility centres, operated under the aegis of Sadguru Healthcare Services Private Limited for artificial insemination/assisted reproduction.
The court ordered that the 51 people currently receiving treatment at these facilities be shifted to nearby government IVF centres, under the supervision of the committee, to ensure the continuation of their treatment. Furthermore, it instructed that appropriate measures be taken to ensure the safety of the eggs stored at the facilities.
The directive, issued by Justice N V Shravan Kumar, came during a hearing of a petition filed by Sadguru Healthcare Services Private Limited in Hyderabad's Banjara Hills, challenging the detention of its doctors in connection with an investigation into the case and alleged interference with hospital operations. Justice N V Shravan Kumar heard the matter on Wednesday.
Senior Advocate D Chandrashekhar Reddy, appearing for the petitioner, said that the organisation acts merely as a custodian for the eggs. He told the court that 17,156 eggs were stored at the facilities and required an uninterrupted gas supply and proper maintenance to remain viable.
Reddy also said that 51 patients were currently awaiting treatment, with some having already begun their treatment cycles and that any disruption could cause them significant hardship. A request was made to allow the doctors to continue providing treatment.
Opposing the petition, government counsel Mahesh Raje emphasised that doctors were accused in the ongoing investigation and should cooperate with police. He informed the court that the police had identified those allegedly responsible for the destruction of eggs on November 16.
He further noted that eight cases had been registered against the fertility centres operating under the names Oasis Fertility and the Cipet, based on complaints.
After hearing both sides, the court ordered the formation of an expert committee to supervise the preservation and management of the stored eggs. The court directed that patients currently undergoing treatment at the fertility centres be transferred to government hospitals while the hospital management and the doctors were asked to cooperate with the police investigation.
It ordered the government to file a detailed counter-affidavit addressing the petitioner's allegations and adjourned the hearing for two weeks. The High Court has sought an explanation regarding the consolidation of all cases registered against Dr Gedela Durga Rao across various police stations in Hyderabad and Ranga Reddy districts.
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