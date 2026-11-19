ETV Bharat / state

Hyderabad 'Egg-Harvesting Racket': Telangana HC Orders Transfer Of 51 Patients To Govt IVF Centres, Protection Of Stored Eggs

Representational Picture ( ETV Bharat )

Hyderabad: The Telangana High Court on Wednesday directed the state health department authorities to set up a committee of doctors to supervise people currently undergoing fertility treatment at facilities linked to an alleged illegal egg harvesting racket and transfer 51 patients to nearby government IVF centres, while ordering measures to ensure safety of the eggs stored at the facilities.

The directive came amid an investigation into a suspected interstate racket involving the procurement of eggs from women from poor families and using them to provide illegal IVF treatment to childless couples at high cost.

During interrogation of the accused, police revealed that women were brought from other states to Hyderabad, where they were housed in hostels in the Begumpet and Saroornagar areas. They were then administered hormone injections to stimulate the production of multiple eggs before being taken to various Assisted Reproductive Technology (ART) centres to have their eggs harvested. The investigation further revealed that eggs were harvested repeatedly from some of these women and used for IVF procedures on childless couples from various parts of Telangana, for which large sums of money were collected. Four-State Network Revealed Investigations uncovered a network spanning four states, involving nine individuals responsible for recruiting women. The recruiters were paid based on the number of eggs obtained from the women they brought in. The police have identified Dr Gedela Durga Rao, Managing Director of Sadguru Healthcare, and Amit Sharma as key figures in the alleged operation. Police investigations indicate that the Oasis Fertility centres, operated by Sadguru Healthcare Private Limited, played a key role. Four cases have been registered against Gedela Durga Rao at the Miyapur, Jubilee Hills, Malakpet, and Mahankali police stations. Dr Rao is currently absconding. Suspected involvement of prominent IVF centres and medical practitioners is being examined, police said. Discrepancies In Records Of Eggs Collected Inspections revealed that eggs had been harvested from 66 women at the Sadguru ART centre in Miyapur between January and October 2026. However, the organisers provided records for only 47 women. Authorities are now investigating whether the remaining records were deliberately destroyed. In connection with the Saroornagar case, Dr Padmaja, who operates the Padmaja Fertility Centre in Habsiguda has also been named as an accused, as it was discovered that eggs were harvested at her facility as well.