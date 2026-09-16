ETV Bharat / state

Hyderabad Earns National Recognition In EV Promotion, Eco-Friendly Fuel Use

The EV charging initiative is having a significant impact on the city's environment. ( ETV Bharat )

Hyderabad: Hyderabad has earned national recognition for promoting electric vehicles (EVs) and utilising eco-friendly fuels, according to a 'best practices' report on the National Clean Air Programme (NCAP) released by the Centre recently.

Waste-to-Energy Generation

To address the city's growing waste problem and protect the environment, a massive waste-to-energy plant with a capacity of 62.5 MW is being operated alongside the establishment of charging stations. The report notes that this facility contributes to pollution control and the scientific management of waste within the city limits.

190 Charging Stations

The report notes that extensive infrastructure has been developed across all zones of the city under the aegis of the Telangana State Renewable Energy Development Corporation to facilitate electric vehicle users.