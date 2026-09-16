Hyderabad Earns National Recognition In EV Promotion, Eco-Friendly Fuel Use
According to a 'best practices' report on the NCAP, 190 public charging points have been made available at government offices, parking lots, and transport hubs.
Published : September 16, 2026 at 2:29 PM IST
Hyderabad: Hyderabad has earned national recognition for promoting electric vehicles (EVs) and utilising eco-friendly fuels, according to a 'best practices' report on the National Clean Air Programme (NCAP) released by the Centre recently.
Waste-to-Energy Generation
To address the city's growing waste problem and protect the environment, a massive waste-to-energy plant with a capacity of 62.5 MW is being operated alongside the establishment of charging stations. The report notes that this facility contributes to pollution control and the scientific management of waste within the city limits.
190 Charging Stations
The report notes that extensive infrastructure has been developed across all zones of the city under the aegis of the Telangana State Renewable Energy Development Corporation to facilitate electric vehicle users.
According to the NCAP report, 190 public EV charging points have been made available at government offices, parking lots, transport hubs, and commercial complexes. The government has also facilitated the establishment of over 470 additional private EV charging stations.
Curbing Carbon Emissions
The EV charging initiative is having a significant impact on the city's environment. Over 25,000 electric cars have been registered in the city. Statistics indicate that this has led to an annual reduction of 25,000 tonnes of harmful carbon dioxide emissions released into the environment.
Renewable energy accounts for 50% of the electricity used to charge these vehicles, making it possible to curb pollution at the source rather than merely shifting it from one location to another. About Rs 35 crore from NCAP funds was spent on this project, the report notes.
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