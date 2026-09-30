ETV Bharat / state

Hyderabad: DRI Seizes 4.9 Kg Cocaine Worth Rs 24.5 Cr At Shamshabad Airport, One Held

Officials said that the passenger was found carrying seven 'assorted filled dark chocolate selection tubes', each bearing a marked weight of 387 grams.

Hyderabad: DRI Seizes 4.9 Kg Cocaine Worth Rs 24.5 Cr At Shamshabad Airport, One Held
File photo of Rajiv Gandhi International Airport (ANI)
author img

By ETV Bharat English Team

Published : September 30, 2026 at 9:10 PM IST

1 Min Read
Choose ETV Bharat

Hyderabad: A total of 4.9 kg of cocaine valued at Rs 24.5 crore in the illicit market was seized from a passenger at the Rajiv Gandhi International Airport in Hyderabad, and he was arrested, the Directorate of Revenue Intelligence (DRI) said on Wednesday.

Acting on specific intelligence that a passenger arriving at the airport was suspected to be carrying cocaine in his baggage, a team of officers of the DRI, Hyderabad Zonal Unit, intercepted him at the airport, officials said.

During examination of his cabin baggage, the passenger was found carrying seven “assorted filled dark chocolate selection tubes”, each bearing a marked weight of 387 grams. However, as the chocolate tubes appeared unusually heavier than their marked weight, the officers opened and examined them, which resulted in the recovery of 207 capsules, concealed along with the chocolates inside the seven tubes, they said.

On further examination, each capsule was found to contain a white powdery substance suspected to be cocaine. The substance was subjected to testing using a Narcotic Drug Detection Kit, which indicated the presence of cocaine, the DRI said.

DRI officials said that the passenger was taken into custody, adding that the investigation is currently focusing on identifying both the source of the cocaine and the intended recipient in Hyderabad. This marks the first time in recent history that such a large quantity of cocaine has been seized at Shamshabad Airport.

Further investigation was in progress, they said.

Read More

  1. DRI Seizes Over 362 MT Pakistan-Origin Dry Dates Imported By Mumbai-Based Firm
  2. DRI Seizes 18 Kg Amphetamine, MDMA Drugs From Bengaluru, Pune

TAGGED:

NARCOTICS SEIZURE
DRUG TRAFFICKING
COCAINE
DRI OPERATIONS
DRI SEIZES COCAINE IN HYDERABAD

Quick Links / Policies

Editor's Pick

ETV Bharat Logo

Copyright © 2026 Ushodaya Enterprises Pvt. Ltd., All Rights Reserved.