ETV Bharat / state

Hyderabad: DRI Seizes 4.9 Kg Cocaine Worth Rs 24.5 Cr At Shamshabad Airport, One Held

Hyderabad: A total of 4.9 kg of cocaine valued at Rs 24.5 crore in the illicit market was seized from a passenger at the Rajiv Gandhi International Airport in Hyderabad, and he was arrested, the Directorate of Revenue Intelligence (DRI) said on Wednesday.

Acting on specific intelligence that a passenger arriving at the airport was suspected to be carrying cocaine in his baggage, a team of officers of the DRI, Hyderabad Zonal Unit, intercepted him at the airport, officials said.

During examination of his cabin baggage, the passenger was found carrying seven “assorted filled dark chocolate selection tubes”, each bearing a marked weight of 387 grams. However, as the chocolate tubes appeared unusually heavier than their marked weight, the officers opened and examined them, which resulted in the recovery of 207 capsules, concealed along with the chocolates inside the seven tubes, they said.

On further examination, each capsule was found to contain a white powdery substance suspected to be cocaine. The substance was subjected to testing using a Narcotic Drug Detection Kit, which indicated the presence of cocaine, the DRI said.