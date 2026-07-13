ETV Bharat / state

Hyderabad Doctors Save 32-Year-Old Woman Doctor With Advanced ECMO Treatment After Severe Influenza Pneumonia

Hyderabad: Doctors at KIMS Hospitals in Hyderabad have successfully treated a 32-year-old woman doctor from Maharashtra's Solapur who developed severe Acute Respiratory Distress Syndrome (ARDS) following Influenza pneumonia. The patient was treated using advanced Extracorporeal Membrane Oxygenation (ECMO) support and comprehensive critical care, hospital officials said on Monday.

According to Dr. Vishal Kumar Chitikeshi, Lead Consultant, Clinical and Interventional Pulmonology at KIMS Hospitals, the woman was initially admitted to a hospital in Solapur with high fever and severe breathing difficulty. Despite being placed on mechanical ventilation, her condition worsened.

The KIMS ECMO retrieval team, led by Dr. Vamsi Krishna, travelled to Solapur and initiated ECMO support at the referring hospital. The patient was then safely transported overnight by road to KIMS Hospitals, Secunderabad, while on ECMO throughout the journey.