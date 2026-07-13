ETV Bharat / state

Hyderabad Doctors Save 32-Year-Old Woman Doctor With Advanced ECMO Treatment After Severe Influenza Pneumonia

After 25 days of treatment and rehabilitation, the patient made a full recovery and was discharged in stable condition.

author img

By ETV Bharat English Team

Published : July 13, 2026 at 4:07 PM IST

1 Min Read
Choose ETV Bharat

Hyderabad: Doctors at KIMS Hospitals in Hyderabad have successfully treated a 32-year-old woman doctor from Maharashtra's Solapur who developed severe Acute Respiratory Distress Syndrome (ARDS) following Influenza pneumonia. The patient was treated using advanced Extracorporeal Membrane Oxygenation (ECMO) support and comprehensive critical care, hospital officials said on Monday.

According to Dr. Vishal Kumar Chitikeshi, Lead Consultant, Clinical and Interventional Pulmonology at KIMS Hospitals, the woman was initially admitted to a hospital in Solapur with high fever and severe breathing difficulty. Despite being placed on mechanical ventilation, her condition worsened.

The KIMS ECMO retrieval team, led by Dr. Vamsi Krishna, travelled to Solapur and initiated ECMO support at the referring hospital. The patient was then safely transported overnight by road to KIMS Hospitals, Secunderabad, while on ECMO throughout the journey.

After 25 days of treatment and rehabilitation, the patient made a full recovery and was discharged in stable condition.

Dr. Vishal credited the successful outcome to the coordinated efforts of the Critical Care and ECMO team led by Dr. Vamsi Krishna, the Infectious Diseases team headed by Dr. Prateek, along with respiratory therapists, nursing staff and physiotherapists.

He said ECMO is a life-saving therapy for patients suffering from severe respiratory failure who do not respond to conventional mechanical ventilation.

Read More:

  1. Brain-Dead Seven-Year-Old's Organs Give New Life To Six In Kerala
  2. KIMS Hospitals Become World's First Healthcare Network To Achieve AACI Multi-Site Accreditation
  3. KIMS Hospitals Launches Sports Orthopaedic Clinic In Visakhapatnam, The First Centre In Andhra Pradesh

TAGGED:

ECMO TREATMENT
ACUTE RESPIRATORY DISTRESS SYNDROME
INFLUENZA PNEUMONIA
MECHANICAL VENTILATION
KIMS HOSPITALS

Quick Links / Policies

Editor's Pick

ETV Bharat Logo

Copyright © 2026 Ushodaya Enterprises Pvt. Ltd., All Rights Reserved.