Hyderabad Doctors Save 32-Year-Old Woman Doctor With Advanced ECMO Treatment After Severe Influenza Pneumonia
After 25 days of treatment and rehabilitation, the patient made a full recovery and was discharged in stable condition.
Published : July 13, 2026 at 4:07 PM IST
Hyderabad: Doctors at KIMS Hospitals in Hyderabad have successfully treated a 32-year-old woman doctor from Maharashtra's Solapur who developed severe Acute Respiratory Distress Syndrome (ARDS) following Influenza pneumonia. The patient was treated using advanced Extracorporeal Membrane Oxygenation (ECMO) support and comprehensive critical care, hospital officials said on Monday.
According to Dr. Vishal Kumar Chitikeshi, Lead Consultant, Clinical and Interventional Pulmonology at KIMS Hospitals, the woman was initially admitted to a hospital in Solapur with high fever and severe breathing difficulty. Despite being placed on mechanical ventilation, her condition worsened.
The KIMS ECMO retrieval team, led by Dr. Vamsi Krishna, travelled to Solapur and initiated ECMO support at the referring hospital. The patient was then safely transported overnight by road to KIMS Hospitals, Secunderabad, while on ECMO throughout the journey.
After 25 days of treatment and rehabilitation, the patient made a full recovery and was discharged in stable condition.
Dr. Vishal credited the successful outcome to the coordinated efforts of the Critical Care and ECMO team led by Dr. Vamsi Krishna, the Infectious Diseases team headed by Dr. Prateek, along with respiratory therapists, nursing staff and physiotherapists.
He said ECMO is a life-saving therapy for patients suffering from severe respiratory failure who do not respond to conventional mechanical ventilation.
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