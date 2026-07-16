ETV Bharat / state

Hyderabad Doctors Remove Rare Kidney Tumour from Six-Year-Old Boy Using Advanced Keyhole Surgery

Hyderabad: Doctors at the Asian Institute of Nephrology and Urology (AINU) in Hyderabad have successfully removed a kidney tumour from a six-year-old boy born with one of the rarest congenital kidney abnormalities. The doctors used an advanced minimally invasive laparoscopic procedure that preserved the child's healthy kidney tissue and function.

The child, a resident of Hyderabad, was brought to the hospital after passing blood in his urine for two days. Medical investigations revealed a tumour in a crossed fused ectopic kidney, a rare congenital condition in which both kidneys are fused together and located on the same side of the body.

According to doctors, the abnormal anatomy made the surgery challenging because the kidneys had a distorted collecting system and an unpredictable network of blood vessels, which increased the risk associated with conventional surgical procedures.

The surgical team used advanced three-dimensional (3D) imaging before the operation to create a detailed map of the child's unique vascular anatomy and plan a customised surgical approach.

During the procedure, surgeons also employed laparoscopic intraoperative ultrasound to accurately identify the tumour's location, depth, and margins within the fused kidney.