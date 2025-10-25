ETV Bharat / state

Hyderabad DCP Fires At Thieves In A Chase, One Shot And Caught

According to Hyderabad South East DCP Chaitanya, the incident occurred while he was returning to his office after attending a meeting at the Commissioner’s office.

Chaderghat Shooting
Police personnel at the scene after the shooting. (ETV Bharat)
Published : October 25, 2025 at 9:47 PM IST

Hyderabad: Tension gripped the Chaderghat area of Hyderabad on Saturday evening after a police shootout left one thief seriously injured.

According to Hyderabad South East Deputy Commissioner of Police Chaitanya, the incident occurred while he was returning to his office after attending a meeting at the Commissioner’s office. As he passed through Chaderghat, he noticed two men snatching a cellphone and trying to flee.

DCP Chaitanya immediately tried to intercept them. During the chase, one of the suspects attacked the officer’s gunman with a knife, causing him to fall. In response, DCP Chaitanya took the gunman’s weapon and fired at the attackers. One of the thieves sustained bullet injuries to his chest and back.

In a desperate attempt to escape, the injured suspect jumped off a building into Victory Ground but was soon caught by the police. He was later identified as Omar, a known offender with a rowdy sheet and 25 criminal cases against him. Omar was shifted to a hospital in Banjara Hills, where he is undergoing treatment.

South and Central Zone DCPs Sneha Mehra and Shilpavali visited the scene shortly after the incident. DCP Chaitanya, who sustained minor injuries during the scuffle, was treated at Malakpet Hospital.

Hyderabad Police Commissioner CP Sajjanar inspected the site and briefed the media. He confirmed that DCP Chaitanya fired two rounds in self-defence and to apprehend the suspects.

“Omar has been previously booked under the PD Act twice, once in 2016 under Kamatipura PS limits and again in 2020 under Hussaini Alam PS,” the Commissioner said, adding that Omar continued his criminal activities even after serving jail time in Chanchalguda.

