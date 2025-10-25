ETV Bharat / state

Hyderabad DCP Fires At Thieves In A Chase, One Shot And Caught

Hyderabad: Tension gripped the Chaderghat area of Hyderabad on Saturday evening after a police shootout left one thief seriously injured.

According to Hyderabad South East Deputy Commissioner of Police Chaitanya, the incident occurred while he was returning to his office after attending a meeting at the Commissioner’s office. As he passed through Chaderghat, he noticed two men snatching a cellphone and trying to flee.

DCP Chaitanya immediately tried to intercept them. During the chase, one of the suspects attacked the officer’s gunman with a knife, causing him to fall. In response, DCP Chaitanya took the gunman’s weapon and fired at the attackers. One of the thieves sustained bullet injuries to his chest and back.

In a desperate attempt to escape, the injured suspect jumped off a building into Victory Ground but was soon caught by the police. He was later identified as Omar, a known offender with a rowdy sheet and 25 criminal cases against him. Omar was shifted to a hospital in Banjara Hills, where he is undergoing treatment.