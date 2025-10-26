ETV Bharat / state

DCP Fired At History Sheeter To Save Bodyguard's Life: Hyderabad Commissioner

"In the incident that occurred at Chaderghat Victoria Play Ground, South East Zone S. Chaitanya Kumar, IPS, and his gunman VSN Murthy, who were injured and are receiving treatment at a private hospital in Somajiguda, were visited. I inquired with the doctors and learned about their health condition," Sajjanar shared on X.

"The DCP opened fire on rowdy sheeter Ansari in an attempt to save a constable, who had already sustained minor injuries, and any delay could have put his life in danger. So the DCP fired two rounds. There are 22 police cases on Ansari, who had been jailed twice under the Preventive Detention Act, 1950. Cases have been registered against him for carrying illegal weapons and making threats. Police teams are searching for another accomplice of Ansari. The DCP and his bodyguard sustained minor injuries and are undergoing treatment at a private hospital. Strong action will be taken against rowdy sheeters and snatchers," Sajjanar said.

On Saturday evening, two people tried to snatch cellphones from passengers in an auto that was stuck in a traffic jam at Victory Playground in the Chaderghat area of Hyderabad. Kumar, who happened to be inside a car on the same road, noticed this. The DCP and his bodyguard tried to nab the snatchers, when one of them fled, and Ansari tried to stab the bodyguard with the knife.

To save him from Ansari, Kumar pushed the rowdy sheeter back. In the scuffle, Kumar fell and sustained minor injuries. Later, he fired two rounds at Ansari, who was about to attack the gunman with the knife. One bullet hit him in the shoulder and the other in the chest, causing Ansari to fall. He was rushed to a private hospital nearby. On being informed, Commissioner VC Sajjanar, along with South and Central DCPs Sneha Mehra and Shilpavalli, went to the spot.

Hyderabad (southeast DCP) Chaitanya Kumar. (ETV Bharat)

A resident of the Patabasti Ramnaspura area, Ansari earns a living by driving an auto. He recruits some local youths for theft and robberies. He roams around with knives and swords, terrorising the locals. In 2016, he was booked under the PD Act by the Kamatipura police and in 2020 by the Hussaini Alam police, for which he was in jail for two years.

A rowdy sheet was opened against him by the Kalapattar police for roaming with deadly weapons. He was sent to jail in February this year and released in April.