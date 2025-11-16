ETV Bharat / state

Hyderabad Cyber Crime Police Shut Down iBomma, Bappam TV Websites

Hyderabad: The Cyber ​​Crime Police shut down the iBomma and Bappam TV websites for running a high-speed piracy network.

Immadi Ravi, the administrator of iBomma, was arrested on Saturday and web logins and server details seized from him. A letter circulating on social media said that he had previously challenged the police saying, "I have data of crores of people. Stop focusing on this website".

Police first arrested some iBomma staff and then Ravi. The police are analyzing hundreds of hard disks seized from Ravi. The details of the accused's bank accounts are being examined. The police plan to take him into custody and collect more details.



Piracy has been causing damage to the film industry. Sseveral Telugu movies released this year have been pirated. The Anti-Video Piracy Cell of the Telugu Film Chamber of Commerce had filed a complaint with the city cyber crime police on August 30. The complaint stated that several movies were being pirated through 65 mirror websites like iBomma.

The police after probe had arrested five persons on September 29. The police started a manhunt for the mastermind of iBomma. Ravi, who was at his residence in Kukatpally till September 30 but disappeared from there on October 1. The police, who kept an eye on his movements, collected some key information.