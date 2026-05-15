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Hyderabad Court Orders Removal Of Defamatory Content On Union Minister Bandi Sanjay Kumar

Hyderabad: Union Minister of State for Home Affairs Bandi Sanjay Kumar was granted relief by the Hyderabad City Civil Court which on Friday issued an interim order to immediately remove alleged defamatory content about him posted by various media platforms as well as unknown entities linking him with a POCSO case lodged against his son.



Bandi Sanjay had approached the court to stop the use of his name anywhere in the future in the POCSO case registered at Pet Basheerabad police station in Hyderabad. Through his petition, he had requested the court to stop the campaign that he alleged is meant to tarnish his reputation and to order the removal of controversial videos and digital content circulating in his name on social media.

The Hyderabad City Civil Court, which heard the petition filed by Bandi Sanjay, issued the orders and ordered a halt to the reported 'smear campaign'.