Hyderabad Court Orders Removal Of Defamatory Content On Union Minister Bandi Sanjay Kumar
Bandi Sanjay had approached the court to stop the use of his name anywhere in the future in the POCSO case against his son.
Published : May 15, 2026 at 9:27 PM IST
Hyderabad: Union Minister of State for Home Affairs Bandi Sanjay Kumar was granted relief by the Hyderabad City Civil Court which on Friday issued an interim order to immediately remove alleged defamatory content about him posted by various media platforms as well as unknown entities linking him with a POCSO case lodged against his son.
Bandi Sanjay had approached the court to stop the use of his name anywhere in the future in the POCSO case registered at Pet Basheerabad police station in Hyderabad. Through his petition, he had requested the court to stop the campaign that he alleged is meant to tarnish his reputation and to order the removal of controversial videos and digital content circulating in his name on social media.
The Hyderabad City Civil Court, which heard the petition filed by Bandi Sanjay, issued the orders and ordered a halt to the reported 'smear campaign'.
తెలంగాణలో ఒక మైనర్ బాలిక తల్లి విడుదల చేసిన 5 పేజీల సంచలన లేఖ— Ravi Prakash Official (@raviprakash_rtv) May 15, 2026
రాష్ట్రవ్యాప్తంగా ప్రజా ఆగ్రహానికి దారితీసింది.
బండి భగీరథ్పై బాలిక తల్లి తీవ్రమైన ఆరోపణలు చేశారు.
తన కుమార్తెను తప్పుదోవ పట్టించి, బలవంతంగా మద్యం తాగించి,
లైంగిక దాడికి పాల్పడ్డారని ఆమె ఆరోపించారు.
దర్యాప్తును… pic.twitter.com/REObYSTKG6
Meanwhile, journalist and broadcaster, Ravi Prakash said the mother of the minor victim has issued a five-page letter in which she has levelled serious allegations against Bandi Bhagirath.
In a post on X, he wrote, "She (the victim's mother) accused him of trapping her daughter, forcing her to consume alcohol, and sexually assaulting her. In her letter, she stated that attempts are being made to dilute the investigation, sidetrack the case, and portray her minor daughter as a major. She expressed anguish that their family is continuously facing political pressure, false propaganda on social media, loss of reputation in society, and harassment".
He added, "She lamented that when they sought refuge with the police for justice, they were made to wait for hours, and moreover, counter-cases were filed against them. While the accused roams freely outside on one hand... her family is living in fear, humiliation, and mental distress, the mother expressed. Questioning whether justice happens to ordinary citizens before political leaders in power, she demanded protection for her daughter and strict action against the culprits. The investigation into this case is currently ongoing".
Also Read
Telangana High Court Reserves Order On Interim Bail Plea By Union Minister's Son In POCSO Case