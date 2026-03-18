ETV Bharat / state

Hyderabad Cops Foil Rs One Crore Heist In Hours, Nab Four

Hyderabad: In a sensational case resembling a crime thriller, city police foiled a meticulously planned Rs 1 crore heist linked to hawala money, arresting four accused at the airport while five others remain at large. The case, cracked within hours, unfolded within the limits of the Kukatpally police station of Telangana's Hyderabad.

Sharing further details, Kukatpally zone DCP Rithiraj said the prime accused, Mohammed Khusroddin, an AC mechanic, masterminded the robbery despite being trusted with transporting cash for his employer. Ameer, a businessman from Bahadurpura, allegedly operated hawala transactions through his firm "Sidra Enterprises" and relied on Khusroddin for deliveries.

On Monday evening, Khusroddin and his colleague Azumuddin were sent to collect Rs 1 crore using a coded Rs 10 note, a common hawala practice. After receiving the cash from a contact in Kukatpally, Khusroddin alerted his associate, Umar Sharif. As per their pre-planned strategy, a group of accomplices intercepted them near Metro Pillar No 848, threw chilli powder into Azumuddin's eyes, threatened him with knives, and fled with the cash.

Initially believed to be a robbery, the case took a dramatic turn when police found an abandoned two-wheeler at the crime scene. Tracing it back to a woman named Fatima in Maktha led investigators to her son, Mohammed Ghouse Saddam, a key suspect. Technical surveillance and field intelligence soon pointed towards Shamshabad Airport, where the accused were attempting to fly to Lucknow.