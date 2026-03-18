Hyderabad Cops Foil Rs One Crore Heist In Hours, Nab Four
Kukatpally zone DCP Rithiraj said the prime accused, Mohammed Khusroddin, an AC mechanic, masterminded the robbery despite being trusted with transporting cash for his employer.
Published : March 18, 2026 at 4:07 PM IST
Hyderabad: In a sensational case resembling a crime thriller, city police foiled a meticulously planned Rs 1 crore heist linked to hawala money, arresting four accused at the airport while five others remain at large. The case, cracked within hours, unfolded within the limits of the Kukatpally police station of Telangana's Hyderabad.
Sharing further details, Kukatpally zone DCP Rithiraj said the prime accused, Mohammed Khusroddin, an AC mechanic, masterminded the robbery despite being trusted with transporting cash for his employer. Ameer, a businessman from Bahadurpura, allegedly operated hawala transactions through his firm "Sidra Enterprises" and relied on Khusroddin for deliveries.
On Monday evening, Khusroddin and his colleague Azumuddin were sent to collect Rs 1 crore using a coded Rs 10 note, a common hawala practice. After receiving the cash from a contact in Kukatpally, Khusroddin alerted his associate, Umar Sharif. As per their pre-planned strategy, a group of accomplices intercepted them near Metro Pillar No 848, threw chilli powder into Azumuddin's eyes, threatened him with knives, and fled with the cash.
Initially believed to be a robbery, the case took a dramatic turn when police found an abandoned two-wheeler at the crime scene. Tracing it back to a woman named Fatima in Maktha led investigators to her son, Mohammed Ghouse Saddam, a key suspect. Technical surveillance and field intelligence soon pointed towards Shamshabad Airport, where the accused were attempting to fly to Lucknow.
Police teams swiftly moved in and arrested four individuals, including Khusroddin, Sharif, Ghouse Saddam, and Abdul Hamid. Authorities recovered Rs 77.39 lakh in cash from their possession. Investigators revealed that even during the staged attack, some chilli powder accidentally affected one of the accused, forcing him to abandon the bike, which ultimately became the biggest clue in cracking the case.
Meanwhile, five others — Chotu, Salman, Gouse, Zeeshan, and Jammu — who are still absconding, are believed to own the remaining amount.
Police said further investigation is underway to uncover the full extent of the hawala network and track down the remaining accused.
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