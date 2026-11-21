ETV Bharat / state

Hyderabad Consumer Panel Penalises Apple India, Service Centre Over Defective iPhone

The commission ordered them to refund Rs 56,900, the purchase price of the phone, along with 9% interest, and to pay an additional Rs 10,000 as compensation.

P. Ramachander Rao, a resident of Bandlaguda Jagir in Ranga Reddy district, had purchased an ‘iPhone 16E’ for Rs 56,900 from the Vijay Sales store in Sun City on March 30, 2025. Shortly after the purchase, the phone began developing issues, such as producing unwanted noise during calls. Following instructions from customer care, he submitted the device to the Optronics service centre in Banjara Hills on May 7.

However, they returned it, claiming the phone was functioning correctly. As the issue remained unresolved, the consumer even uploaded audio recording files as requested by customer care. When the companies failed to provide an adequate response, he approached the Consumer Commission.

Upon review, the commission stated that there was a clear deficiency in service throughout the entire matter. Accordingly, the commission has ruled that Apple India and Optronics either jointly or individually must pay compensation to the complainant. The commission has further specified that these directives must be implemented within 45 days of receiving a copy of the judgment.