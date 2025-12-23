ETV Bharat / state

Hyderabad Consumer Court Orders Hospital, Doctor To Pay Rs 20 Lakh For Negligence In Surgery, Post-Operative Care

Hyderabad: A consumer court in Hyderabad has directed Germanten Hospitals and a doctor to pay Rs 10 lakh as compensation to a man who allegedly suffered a disability due to negligence during surgery and post-operative care.

The Hyderabad District Consumer Commission-III has observed that failure to correct a dislocated shoulder bone through surgery and negligence of the doctors in post-operative care constitute "deficiency in service". The need for a second surgery is proof that the first one had failed, it stated. The court ordered Germanten Hospitals and Dr Mir Jawad Zarkhan of Attapur in Hyderabad to pay Rs 20 lakh as compensation and Rs 25,000 towards expenses to the victim.

The victim, Pothana Suryanarayana of Secunderabad, had filed a complaint with the commission, alleging he suffered permanent disability due to negligence of the doctors who performed his surgery and sought compensation for his mental and physical suffering.

During the commission's hearing, the petitioner's lawyer, V Gowrishankar Rao, argued that his client was admitted to Germanten Hospitals on September 27, 2021, following a road accident, underwent surgery, and was discharged on October 2. Despite visiting the hospital several times for follow-up examinations, his client was examined only by a junior doctor, Rao alleged.