Hyderabad Consumer Court Orders HDFC Life To Pay Rs 1 Cr With 7% Interest To Nominee

Hyderabad: The Hyderabad District Consumer Commission-II has ordered HDFC Life Insurance Company Limited to pay Rs one crore along with seven percent interest to the nominee, wife of a deceased policyholder, rejecting the company's denial of claim as 'unjustified'.

Kondapalli Seetharama Rao had purchased a Rs one crore life insurance policy from HDFC Life on September 9, 2021, and paid the first monthly premium of Rs 2,977. However, Rao died of a heart attack on October 7, 2021 and deadline for paying the premium was October 8.

Subsequently, Rao's wife, Seethamadhavi, who was named as the nominee, approached the company seeking the insurance claim and submitted all necessary documents.