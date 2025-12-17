Hyderabad Consumer Court Orders HDFC Life To Pay Rs 1 Cr With 7% Interest To Nominee
The bench termed rejection of claim by HDFC Life as 'unjustified' and 'a deficiency of service'.
Hyderabad: The Hyderabad District Consumer Commission-II has ordered HDFC Life Insurance Company Limited to pay Rs one crore along with seven percent interest to the nominee, wife of a deceased policyholder, rejecting the company's denial of claim as 'unjustified'.
Kondapalli Seetharama Rao had purchased a Rs one crore life insurance policy from HDFC Life on September 9, 2021, and paid the first monthly premium of Rs 2,977. However, Rao died of a heart attack on October 7, 2021 and deadline for paying the premium was October 8.
Subsequently, Rao's wife, Seethamadhavi, who was named as the nominee, approached the company seeking the insurance claim and submitted all necessary documents.
The company stated that the policy had been cancelled and rejected the claim, saying it was not valid at the time of death. It argued that the policyholder himself had requested the cancellation and that they had refunded the premium, but failed to provide any evidence to support their claim.
A bench comprising president Narasimha Rao and members D Sridevi and V Janardhan Reddy, examined the policy and the condolence messages sent by the insurance company. It concluded that the policy had been issued and was valid at the time of death. Considering the insurance company's failure to provide evidence and its lack of a written explanation for the claim rejection, the commission held this as a deficiency in service.
The court ordered HDFC Life to pay the insurance amount of Rs one crore along with Rs 20,000 towards litigation expenses.
