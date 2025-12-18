Hyderabad Consumer Commission Orders Hospital To Pay Rs 5.20 Lakh For Negligence
T Alekhya from Hyderabad underwent a surgery at KHM Hospital in Chennai on October 19, 2015, when doctors left cotton and thread inside her abdomen.
Hyderabad: The Hyderabad District Consumer Commission-II frowned upon a glaring negligence by doctors who left cotton and thread inside a woman's abdomen during surgery and ordered the concerned hospital to pay Rs five lakh as compensation for the physical and mental suffering of the affected woman, and another Rs 20,000 towards legal expenses within 45 days.
T Alekhya from Hyderabad underwent surgery at KHM Hospital in Chennai on October 19, 2015. After giving birth to a baby girl, she was discharged on October 24 after paying a bill of Rs. 1.2 lakh. After some time, Alekhya started experiencing abdominal pain. As the pain intensified, she underwent several diagnostic tests in 2020 on the advice of doctors who discovered that there was cotton and thread in her abdominal area, and that dangerous bacteria had already grown there. They decided to perform surgery to remove them.
Subsequently, Alekhya approached the Consumer Commission regarding the negligence of the hospital and doctors in Chennai. The hospital's lawyer argued that they had explained the effects of the emergency surgery and that the complaint filed five years later was not valid.
Rejecting the argument, the commission said the problem originated due to the negligence of the hospital and doctors, and cited Supreme Court judgments stating that expert opinion is not necessary in such cases. The bench comprising Commission-II president Vakkanti Narasimha Rao and members Sridevi and V Janardhan Reddy delivered a verdict in favour of Alekhya.
