Hyderabad Consumer Commission Orders Hospital To Pay Rs 5.20 Lakh For Negligence

Hyderabad: The Hyderabad District Consumer Commission-II frowned upon a glaring negligence by doctors who left cotton and thread inside a woman's abdomen during surgery and ordered the concerned hospital to pay Rs five lakh as compensation for the physical and mental suffering of the affected woman, and another Rs 20,000 towards legal expenses within 45 days.

T Alekhya from Hyderabad underwent surgery at KHM Hospital in Chennai on October 19, 2015. After giving birth to a baby girl, she was discharged on October 24 after paying a bill of Rs. 1.2 lakh. After some time, Alekhya started experiencing abdominal pain. As the pain intensified, she underwent several diagnostic tests in 2020 on the advice of doctors who discovered that there was cotton and thread in her abdominal area, and that dangerous bacteria had already grown there. They decided to perform surgery to remove them.