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Hyderabad Consumer Commission Orders Hospital, Neurologist To Pay Rs 1 Crore For Delayed Emergency Treatment

Hyderabad: The Hyderabad District Consumer Commission has directed Citizens Specialty Hospitals and neurologist Dr Aparna Vijaykumar to jointly pay Rs 1 crore in compensation to the parents of a PhD scholar who died after a delay in receiving emergency treatment for a brain stroke. The Commission, in its verdict delivered on August 25, also awarded Rs 50,000 towards litigation expenses.

Surya Pratap, a native of Uttar Pradesh and a PhD scholar in the English Department at the University of Hyderabad, was found unconscious in a hostel corridor on August 17, 2020. Fellow students first took him to the university health centre and later shifted him to Citizens Specialty Hospitals in Gachibowli.

Doctors diagnosed Pratap with a brain stroke and advised a mechanical thrombectomy to remove the clot. The procedure needed to be performed within the critical 24-hour window, but the Commission found that the treatment was delayed due to procedural formalities, including the absence of his parents.

The Commission also noted that, despite guidelines stating that emergency treatment should not be withheld pending a COVID-negative report, Pratap was shifted to an isolation ward, resulting in further loss of crucial time.

His condition subsequently deteriorated and he was placed on a ventilator before being shifted to Continental Hospital. He was declared brain-dead shortly after admission and died on August 21.