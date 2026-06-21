Hyderabad-Chennai High-Speed Rail Corridor To Pass Through Amaravati
Earlier, Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu had suggested that the corridor's alignment should be adjacent to Revati, where an international airport is to come up.
Published : June 21, 2026 at 4:31 PM IST
Amaravati: The Andhra Pradesh government has recently suggested that the final location survey and detailed project report (DPR) for the Hyderabad-Chennai high-speed rail corridor be prepared so that it passes through Amaravati as initially specified.
Earlier, Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu had suggested that the corridor's alignment should be adjacent to Revati, where an international airport is to come up. To this end, the National High-Speed Rail Corporation (NHSRCL) was ready to prepare the final location survey and DPR. However, if this alignment is finalised, the corridor will be far from Amaravati and Vijayawada. Hence, it was found that the airport will have to be relocated to Guntur.
The total corridor comprising Andhra Pradesh, Telangana and Tamil Nadu will have a total length of 760.09 km with 18 stations. Telangana will have a 180.32 km route, with stations at Hyderabad, Shamshabad, Bharat City, Dryport, Haliya, and Vadapalli.
Similarly, Andhra will get a 518.54 km corridor, with stations at Dachepalli, Amaravati, Guntur, Chirala, Ongole, Kavali, Nellore, Gudur, and Tirupati. About 61.23 km route will be built in Tamil Nadu, with stations at Tiruvallur, Chennai Outer Ring Road/Minjur, and Chennai Central.
While four tunnels are being dug in the Chennai-Bengaluru corridor, a 1.73 km tunnel will be built at the Central Station within the Chennai city limits. Additionally, tunnels of 14.79 km are being constructed at two places in Bengaluru.
As the corridor will pass through the Kaundinya Wildlife Sanctuary in Chittoor, a 11.8 km tunnel will be constructed in the forest area near Palamaner.
The total length of the Chennai-Bengaluru corridor is 306 km. Of this, 133 km will be in Tamil Nadu, 72 km in Andhra Pradesh and 101 km in Karnataka. It will have seven stations, including Chennai Central, Poonamallee, Parandur in Tamil Nadu; Chittoor in Andhra; and Kolar, Kodihalli, Whitefield, and Bayappanahalli in Karnataka.
While the Hyderabad-Amaravati-Chennai corridor passes through Tirupati Airport, the Chennai-Bengaluru corridor will pass through Chittoor. Naidu had earlier suggested that a connecting high-speed corridor be built between Tirupati and Chittoor to link these two corridors. Taking this into consideration, NHSRCL officials focused on the final location survey and preparation of the DPR for this alignment.
The Hyderabad-Bengaluru high-speed corridor passing through three states will be 597 km. Of this, 239 km will be built in Telangana, 264 km in Andhra, and 94 km in Karnataka.
A total of 15 stations will be built, including Hyderabad, Shamshabad, Bharat City, Amanagallu, Mannanoor/Penmila, Somasila in Telangana; Kurnool, Don, Guthi, Anantapur, Duddebanda, Hindupur in Andhra; and Alipura, Devanahalli, and Kodihalli stations in Karnataka.
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