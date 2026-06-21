ETV Bharat / state

Hyderabad-Chennai High-Speed Rail Corridor To Pass Through Amaravati

Amaravati: The Andhra Pradesh government has recently suggested that the final location survey and detailed project report (DPR) for the Hyderabad-Chennai high-speed rail corridor be prepared so that it passes through Amaravati as initially specified.

Earlier, Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu had suggested that the corridor's alignment should be adjacent to Revati, where an international airport is to come up. To this end, the National High-Speed ​​Rail Corporation (NHSRCL) was ready to prepare the final location survey and DPR. However, if this alignment is finalised, the corridor will be far from Amaravati and Vijayawada. Hence, it was found that the airport will have to be relocated to Guntur.

The total corridor comprising Andhra Pradesh, Telangana and Tamil Nadu will have a total length of 760.09 km with 18 stations. Telangana will have a 180.32 km route, with stations at Hyderabad, Shamshabad, Bharat City, Dryport, Haliya, and Vadapalli.

Similarly, Andhra will get a 518.54 km corridor, with stations at Dachepalli, Amaravati, Guntur, Chirala, Ongole, Kavali, Nellore, Gudur, and Tirupati. About 61.23 km route will be built in Tamil Nadu, with stations at Tiruvallur, Chennai Outer Ring Road/Minjur, and Chennai Central.

While four tunnels are being dug in the Chennai-Bengaluru corridor, a 1.73 km tunnel will be built at the Central Station within the Chennai city limits. Additionally, tunnels of 14.79 km are being constructed at two places in Bengaluru.