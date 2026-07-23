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Hyderabad: Cab Driver Held For 'Raping' Airline Crew Member

The incident occurred on July 20 when the woman had booked the cab to the airport and boarded the vehicle.

hyderabad cab driver arrest
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By PTI

Published : July 23, 2026 at 11:54 AM IST

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Hyderabad: A 23-year-old cab driver was arrested for allegedly sexually assaulting an airline cabin crew member while she was on her way to the airport here, police said on Wednesday. The incident occurred on July 20 when the woman had booked the cab to the airport and boarded the vehicle.

However, the cab driver diverted the car on the way to the airport to an isolated place and allegedly sexually assaulted her inside the vehicle, a police official said. The victim lodged a complaint with the RGIA Police Outpost, which registered a case and, during the course of the investigation, identified the accused and arrested and remanded him to judicial custody, the official added.

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HYDERABAD CAB DRIVER
CAB DRIVER RAPE AIRLINE CREW MEMBER
HYDERABAD CAB DRIVER ARREST
HYDERABAD CAB DRIVER RAPE

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