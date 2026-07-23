Hyderabad: Cab Driver Held For 'Raping' Airline Crew Member
The incident occurred on July 20 when the woman had booked the cab to the airport and boarded the vehicle.
By PTI
Published : July 23, 2026 at 11:54 AM IST
Hyderabad: A 23-year-old cab driver was arrested for allegedly sexually assaulting an airline cabin crew member while she was on her way to the airport here, police said on Wednesday. The incident occurred on July 20 when the woman had booked the cab to the airport and boarded the vehicle.
However, the cab driver diverted the car on the way to the airport to an isolated place and allegedly sexually assaulted her inside the vehicle, a police official said. The victim lodged a complaint with the RGIA Police Outpost, which registered a case and, during the course of the investigation, identified the accused and arrested and remanded him to judicial custody, the official added.
Also Read
3 More Accused Held For Gang-Rape Of Woman In MP; Total Arrests At 9, One Still Absconding